Gyan Panchami Puja 2022: Here Is A Simple Puja You Can Perform For Good Luck
Gyan Panchami falls on the fifth fortnight after the Purnima of the Kartik month. It is also known as the day on which the six-day-long festival of Diwali concludes. It is also known as Sowbhagya Labh Panchami. Sowbhagya means good luck and Labh is another word for benefit; thus, Gyan Panchami is known as the giver of good luck.
One should offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha on this day. While Lord Shiva blesses the family and the professional life, it is Lord Ganesha who removes the obstacles if any, from life.
Gyan Panchami 2022
GyanPanchami will be observed on Saturday, October 29, 2022.Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat - 08:13 AM to 10:13 AM. The duration is 02 Hours 01 Min. The Panchami Tithi Begins - 08:13 AM on Oct 29, 2022. Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:49 AM on Oct 30, 2022. Read on.
Prepare The Altar
Place a small stool in the northeast direction of your house. Cover one-third part of the stool with a green cloth, the other one-third part with a white cloth and the third part with a red cloth. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on the green-coloured cloth, that of Goddess Lakshmi with Shri Yantra on the red cloth and an idol of Lord Shiva and Shiva Yantra on the white-coloured piece of cloth.
What To Offer
Apply tilak on all the idols. Use Gaulochan as tilak for Lord Ganesha, vermilion for Goddess Lakshmi and sandalwood paste for Lord Shiva. You can offer flowers to all the deities. Offering Bilwa leaves to Lord Shiva, Durva grass to Lord Ganesha and Ashoka leaves to Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious.
Bhog And Mantra
Take some sweet and dry fruits in a bowl as bhog. Chant the below-mentioned mantra, one rosary (japamala) of each.
Mantra for Lord Ganesha: Om Vakratundaya Hum
Mantra for Goddess Lakshmi: Om Klim Dhanyalakshmyay Namah
Mantra for Lord Shiva: Om Sadashivaay Namah
Recite the arti after this and give the bowl of bhog to a poor person.
Significance Of Purvashada Nakshatra On This Day
It is said that one should also offer prayers to an Ashoka tree and donate utensils during the Purvashadha Nakshatra on this day. Purvashada Nakshatra is the name of a constellation which will appear in the sky at least once every month. The time during which this constellation would appear in November is from 12:02 am on 12 November to 2:38 am on 13 November.
