Akshay Tritiya 2021: Execute Your Plans For Assured Success

Here comes one of the most awaited festivals of not only India but also Nepal, not only for the Hindus but also for the Jains, and not only for one reason but for many.

Significance Of Akshay Tritiya

Lord Parashuram was born on this day. He was the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Parashuram is worshipped by the Vaishnavites. The day is also known as Parashuram Jayanti. This year the festival will be celebrated on 14 May.

On the same day, many also worship Vasudeva avatar of Lord Vishnu as well.

Also on the same day, Maharishi Ved Vyas had begun reciting the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha. Mata Madhura was married to Lord Sundresha, the incarnation of Lord Shiva on this day.

And in Jainism, the day is considered to be the one on which Lord Rishabhdeva had broken his month-long fast.

Auspiciousness Of The Day

Akshay Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falling on 18th April, 2018, is a festival celebrated with immense religious fervor. Every year, it falls on the third day that is on Shukla Paksh of the Vaishakh month. This year, there is the Sarvasiddhi Yog, which lasts 24 hours, done on this day. The last time this yoga was witnessed was 11 years back.

This day is known for its importance and also because it is believed to be a highly auspicious day. It is believed that the day carries Aboojh muhurt, that is, it is considered auspicious for every new task that you'd want to begin. Ranging from purchasing gold and property to starting new businesses and marriages, the day is believed to be very auspicious. For the marriages scheduled on this day, there is no need of getting the horoscopes matched. The effect of the Grahas or the planets automatically gets reduced this day.

Along with this, people even consider this day for fasting. They observe a day-long fast and pray for the well-being of their families.

Girls fast on this day for the well-being of their beloveds. Women pray for the good health of their life partners. Many even pray for the peace of the departed souls.

Fasting

If you want to observe a fast on this day, this should be the procedure for that, which is as mentioned below.

Get up early before sunrise and take a bath. This early morning bath is called the Brahma Snaan. One should wear yellow clothes on this day. Thereafter, a puja before the idol of Lord Vishnu has to be performed.

One can offer gangajal, tulsi, yellow flowers, dhoop, deep and sweets to the deity. Thereafter, the prasad can be distributed. Sprouts and fruits can be given as prasad.