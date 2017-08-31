Hajj 2022: The Significance Of Hajj And Bakrid Festivals oi-Lekhaka

The Hajj is celebrated in order to commemorate the trials of Prophet Ibrahim, his son and wife in Saudi Arabia. All Muslims should go on Hajj provided they are physically fit and fine, and have the money to go to Hajj. Each year, around millions of Muslims visit Mecca. Mecca is the holiest place for Muslims.

What Is Hajj

Hajj is an event that combines not only piety but also passion. The Muslims start saving money for many years to be a part of Hajj. Generally, they have to travel a lot in order to reach Mecca. When they arrive in Mecca, they have to follow the rituals, bear the scorching heat and face a huge crowd of people.

Significance Of Hajj

The Hajj is considered to be an important chance for Muslims to wipe off all the sins that they have committed and to start their life in a cleansed and fresh manner. There are many people who love to deepen the faith that they already have on Hajj. Women also sometimes take the hijab on. They take the hijab after they return from the Hajj pilgrimage.

There are many physical challenges that Muslims have to face during the Hajj. Many people use canes or even take crutches and they are bent on walking through the routes. It is also seen that the Muslims who are not well off, and cannot save money for the pilgrimage, are helped by the community leaders or charities. Many others keep saving for their whole life to visit Mecca at least once before they die. Many people walk on foot to Mecca and they take months to reach there.

It is said that Prophet Ibrahim walked through a particular route when he was about to sacrifice his son and wife to God. According to the rites of Hajj, one has to follow the same route to trace the steps taken by Ibrahim. Hajj is performed after Ramadan.

Significance Of Bakrid

Bakrid is one of the prominent festivals that is celebrated by Muslims in every nook and corner of the world. It is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices that were made by Prophet Ibrahim. He wanted to sacrifice his son and wife as per the orders of the Almighty. He had to leave his wife and son in the scorching heat of the deserts.

But God protected them by providing them with water. Later, he again wanted to test the loyalty of Ibrahim and so he started giving him dreams to sacrifice his son Ishmael to him. Ishmael readily agreed to this, as he was also very loyal to God. Satan desperately tried to manipulate Ishmael, but Ishmael being clever enough threw stones at him and sent him away.

Why Is Bakrid Celebrated?

When Ibrahim and Ishmael were ready for the sacrifice and he was about to slit the throat of his only son, God showed his mercy and saved Ishmael. Ishmael was replaced with a ram and Ibrahim sacrificed this ram in the name of the Lord. This day is also known as the Day of Sacrifice.

The Muslims sacrifice animals like goats, cows, camels, etc. Bakrid is also referred to as Eid al-Adha by the Muslims. Bakrid is celebrated after the month of the pilgrimage or after Hajj ends. The Muslims sacrifice animals and offer prayers to God to seek his blessings and to lead a happy and prosperous life.

Both Hajj and Bakrid are two significant events in the lives of Muslims. Muslims from everywhere around the globe perform the pilgrimage and Bakrid.