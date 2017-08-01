The Legend Associated With The Varamahalakshmi Vrata Festivals oi-Lekhaka

The auspicious month of Aashada is symbolic because it holds the calendar date of the Varamahalakshmi festival - the festival heralding gaiety and prosperity till the conclusion of the next year. This year, in 2019, it will be observed on the 9th August, 2019.

This auspicious festival is celebrated on the shravan month of Hindu Calendar. The very onset of this sacred festival is a fervour of bright flowers, colours and bright coloured rangoli everywhere. The market holds abundant varieties of decorative items - ranging from threshold decorations to small and intricate jewellery for the decoration of the Goddess of Wealth - Sri Mahalakshmi.

Brisk commercial business and activities are in great galore, while every household and business gear themselves up for this joyous welcoming of Goddess of wealth - Sri Mahalakshmi.

The young and the old alike, fondly await this festival of colour and prosperity. The women consider this day to be very auspicious to welcome the Goddess to their house and pray for the well-being and long life of their beloveds and their progeny.

In India, the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participate in this festival and welcome the Goddess and seek her benevolence.

Goddess Lakshmi And The Legend Associated With Her Birth

Goddess Lakshmi is Lord Vishnu's beloved wife. Her sacred throne is the Lotus flower, and her posture on the lotus is the Padma asana or the Lotus pose.

The birth of the Goddess is traced to the Padma Purana, a Hindu spiritual text. In the story, the Gods get defeated by the demons and approach Lord Narayana. They prayed to get rid of from the torture of the demons. Lord Narayana advised the Gods to churn the Mandara Mountain in the ocean - Kshira Sagara.

He also advised that the mountain be churned with the help of the demons and bound the Mandara with Sheshnag, the sacred snake bed of the Lord, as the rope. The Mandara was placed on the back of the Koorma - Tortoise.

The Gods held the tail end, while the demons held the head of the large snake. The tortoise was none the less -Lord himself. As the mountain started to churn, the Ksheera Sagara brought out Kamadhenu or holy cow, Varuni (intoxicating drink), Airavat, Parijat, Chandra and Goddess Mahalakshmi.

The Goddess resplendent in her captivating beauty emerged seated in the Padma asana style on the Lotus flower. As the Gods chanted the Sri Sukta, the Goddess entered the heart of her beloved - Lord Narayana or Vishnu. The demons were defeated in the battle and the Gods retrieved all that was lost.

Varamahalakshmi - The Eternal Truth

Vara means "good wishes" or ''blessings'' and Maha Lakshmi is the personification of the Ashta Lakshmi. Hence, celebrating the Varamahalakshmi festival symbolizes the entry and longevity of the eight forms of blessings in life. The festival is celebrated by all to welcome the Goddess of wealth and good wishes.

The Ashta Lakshmi Forms

The eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi or the Astha Lakshmi are:

Adi Lakshmi - The Primal

Dhanya Lakshmi - The Goddess of Grains

Dhairya Lakshmi - The Goddess of Satisfaction

Gaja Lakshmi - The Goddess of Power and Authority

Santana Lakshmi - The Goddess who blesses couples with progeny

Vijaya Lakshmi - The Goddess of Victory

Vidya Lakshmi - The Goddess of Knowledge

Dhana Lakshmi - The Goddess of Monetary Wealth

Legends Associated With The Festival

The legend of Shiva Parvati and Chitranemi

Lord Shiva and His wife Parvati were rolling dice and they had a small dispute as to who is the winner. An honest Brahmin, who was the creation of Shiva- Chitranemi was asked to give his judgement, and he pronounced Lord Shiva to be the winner.

Much annoyed by this judgement, Parvathi cursed Chitranemi that he may suffer with leprosy. Lord Shiva pleaded her to take Her curse back, and then Parvathi said that the curse will be lifted only if the brahmin observes vrata on Varamahalakhmi puja day.

Every year, women observe fast and invite Mahalakshmi to their homes on this sacred day of the last Friday in the month of Shravan.

The legend of Charumathi

Another belief is that in the Maratha Kingdom, a lady Charumathi led a very pious and righteous life. She was duty-bound and took a good care of her parents-in-law. Her every action and speech was full of love and respect.

She used to look after her husband and children with love, care and affection. Above all these worldly duties, she rendered her heart and soul in true worship of Goddess Lakshmi. One night, the Goddess appeared in her dream and asked her to perform the Varalakshmi puja. Charumathi shared this dream with her husband, in-laws and other ladies in the village and all of them performed this puja and attained the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Continuing with this legend, today also married women worship and welcome Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day to their homes and pray that Ashta Lakshmi remains with them at all times.