    Karwa Chauth 2019: Vrat Muhurt and Puja Vidhi

    By Subodini Menon
    Karwa Chauth: Shubh Muhurat & Timings | इस साल ये है करवा चौथ का शुभ मुहूर्त | Boldsky

    Karwa Chauth is perhaps the most significant festival for a married woman. Traditionally, it is believed that the fast of Karwa Chauth is observed by married women for the long and healthy life of her husband. But it is a relatively lesser known fact that the vrat of Karwa Chauth is also kept for the health and long life of the progeny of the family and the happiness and prosperity of the family. This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 17, 2018.

    The tradition of Karwa Chauth is celebrated in the entire of India, though comparatively less popular in the Southern regions of the country. The word 'Karwa' refers to the earthen pot or the pitcher in which water is kept and is used to offer 'Arghya' to the Moon God. Hence it is an important part of the rituals of the vrat.

    Array

    Karwa Chauth Vrat

    Karwa Vrat is celebrated every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This is as per the Amavasyanta calendar followed by the people in Northern region. In the south the month is called Ashwin, and thus the difference is only in the name of the month, the fast falls on the same day.

    Array

    The Muhurt Of Karwa Chauth In 2019

    The festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 17, in the year 2019 as per the Gregorian calendar. The Muhurt of the Karwa Chauth Vrat lasts for around 1 hour. The moon will rise at 8:16 pm. However, since it will be a Bhadra kaal (time when no pujas should be performed). The most auspicious time for puja would be from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

    Array

    The Significance Of Karwa Chauth This Year

    Karwa Chauth also coincides with the Sankashti Chaturthi. Shankashti Chturthi is the day on which people fast in honour of Lord Ganesha. Therefore, performing the vrat this year is especially significant.

    Most Read: Karwa Chauth: Vrat Katha

    Array

    Sargi

    Sargi is a tradition where the mother in law fills an earthen pot with goodies like dry fruits and gifts it to her daughter in law. This is to be eaten before sunrise. The daughter in law also drinks water and coconut water to keep herself hydrated.

    Array

    Baya

    As per the traditional custom, Baya is the gift that the parents of the daughter in law give to the mother-in-law during Karwa Chauth. These days, the-daughter-in law herself gifts her mother in law with Baya. It usually contains money, jewellery, sweets and more.

    Array

    The Puja of Karwa Chauth

    An area of is cleaned and wiped with mud and an idol of Goddess Parvati is installed. Puja is offered to this idol. The Karwa Chauth vrat katha is narrated for all those present. All the participants pray for the successful completion of the Puja and also pray for the long life of their husbands.

    Array

    The Tradition Of Henna

    On the day of Karwa Chauth, the women folk gather and apply mehendi on their hands and feet. It is said that the deeper the colour of the henna, deeper the love of the husband for the woman.

    Array

    Colours Of Karwa Chauth

    Women wear new and clean clothes of bright colours. They also deck themselves up with jewellery and make up. All this symbolises their satisfaction and happiness in their married life. The colours that are thought to be auspicious are red, orange, saffron and gold.

    Array

    The Thali Of Karwa Chauth

    The thali or plate of Karwa Chauth is decorated. Sweets, fenia, dry fruits, matthi and vermillion are arranged on the plate.

    Array

    The Earthen Lamps

    The women fill an earthen lamp with ghee or oil. Place a wick in it and get it ready to be lit. They also take a vessel filled with water. These are then placed on the thali. The thali is then taken to a place where the full moon will be visible.

    Array

    Seeing The Full Moon

    When the full moon rises, the wives look at the moon through a sieve and then offer the moon Arghya using the water on their thali. They look at their husbands through the sieve. A prayer is then offered for the long life of the husbands.

    Array

    Breaking The Fast

    The husband then offers his wife water and her first morsel of food for the day. After breaking the fast, a grand feast is enjoyed by all those present.

