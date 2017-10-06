Karwa Chauth 2019: Date, Vrat Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Karwa Chauth Vrat Karwa Vrat is celebrated every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This is as per the Amavasyanta calendar followed by the people in Northern region. In the south the month is called Ashwin, and thus the difference is only in the name of the month, the fast falls on the same day.

The Muhurt Of Karwa Chauth In 2019 The festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 17, in the year 2019 as per the Gregorian calendar. The Muhurt of the Karwa Chauth Vrat lasts for around 1 hour. The moon will rise at 8:16 pm. However, since it will be a Bhadra kaal (time when no pujas should be performed). The most auspicious time for puja would be from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The Significance Of Karwa Chauth This Year Karwa Chauth also coincides with the Sankashti Chaturthi. Shankashti Chturthi is the day on which people fast in honour of Lord Ganesha. Therefore, performing the vrat this year is especially significant. Most Read: Karwa Chauth: Vrat Katha

Sargi Sargi is a tradition where the mother in law fills an earthen pot with goodies like dry fruits and gifts it to her daughter in law. This is to be eaten before sunrise. The daughter in law also drinks water and coconut water to keep herself hydrated.

Baya As per the traditional custom, Baya is the gift that the parents of the daughter in law give to the mother-in-law during Karwa Chauth. These days, the-daughter-in law herself gifts her mother in law with Baya. It usually contains money, jewellery, sweets and more.

The Puja of Karwa Chauth An area of is cleaned and wiped with mud and an idol of Goddess Parvati is installed. Puja is offered to this idol. The Karwa Chauth vrat katha is narrated for all those present. All the participants pray for the successful completion of the Puja and also pray for the long life of their husbands.

The Tradition Of Henna On the day of Karwa Chauth, the women folk gather and apply mehendi on their hands and feet. It is said that the deeper the colour of the henna, deeper the love of the husband for the woman.

Colours Of Karwa Chauth Women wear new and clean clothes of bright colours. They also deck themselves up with jewellery and make up. All this symbolises their satisfaction and happiness in their married life. The colours that are thought to be auspicious are red, orange, saffron and gold.

The Thali Of Karwa Chauth The thali or plate of Karwa Chauth is decorated. Sweets, fenia, dry fruits, matthi and vermillion are arranged on the plate.

The Earthen Lamps The women fill an earthen lamp with ghee or oil. Place a wick in it and get it ready to be lit. They also take a vessel filled with water. These are then placed on the thali. The thali is then taken to a place where the full moon will be visible.

Seeing The Full Moon When the full moon rises, the wives look at the moon through a sieve and then offer the moon Arghya using the water on their thali. They look at their husbands through the sieve. A prayer is then offered for the long life of the husbands.