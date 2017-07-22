Hariyali Teej 2019: Importance Of Mehendi During Hariyali Teej Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Hariyali Teej is celebrated every year on the tritiya of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravan month. This year, it falls on 3 August. Haryali Teej is an important festival and one among the four Teej that is celebrated through the year.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated as the day that Goddess Parvati fulfilled her wish of being unites with her husband Lord Shiva. It is also the celebration of the arrival of monsoons.

On Hariyali Teej, Women folk gather and pray for the long life and health of their husbands. Unmarried women come together to pray to Goddess Parvati for a husband as per their wishes. They celebrate the occasion by dancing and singing devotional songs. They wear new clothes and decorate themselves with ornaments and other items.

Mehendi is one of the things that are used by the women to decorate themselves. Mehendi has always held a position of high regard when it comes to auspicious things in Hinduism.

Mehendi is said to have medicinal properties. It is also used in spiritual enrichment. Read on to know the importance of Mehendi in the festival of Hariyali Teej.

Mehendi Is One Of The Solah Shringar When teej arrives, women try to decorate and beautify themselves as much as possible. Solah shringar or the sixteen items of decoration are used by the women to make themselves beautiful. Mehendi is counted as an important part of it. Mehendi tattoos are applied on the feet and arms of the women to make them more beautiful. Why Mehendi Is Used In The Monsoon Mehendi is believed to have medicinal properties that make it an excellent choice for use in the monsoons. It is used in the festival of Teej for this very reason. It fights against bacteria and viruses and protects the women from common cold and other sicknesses. It is also used as a de-stressor. It cools the body and mind and calms the person who uses it. Application Of Mehendi And The Festivities The application of the mehendi during the festival of Hriyali Teej brings the community together. The application of the mehendi is a ceremony of itself. Women gather, sing songs and dance while the mehendi is applied. It brings the women together and lets them share there joys and worries. Mythology Behind The Application Of Mehendi The story says that once Goddess Parvati wanted to attract he husband, Lord Shiva. To do this, she used mehendi and applied it to her hands and feet. It is said that Lord Shiva was intensly charmed by the mehendi and was strongly attracted by Goddess Parvati. Since that day, mehendi is used by women to charm their husbands. Symbol Of Fertility And Good Luck. Using mehendi on Hariyali Teej is considered auspicious as mehendi is considered to be the symbol of fertility. It is also believed that mehendi brings good luck to the couple who adorns themselves with it. Superstitions Associated With Mehendi There are many superstitions associated with the application of mehendi during auspicious occasions. All of these superstitions show the importance of mehendi for the happy and blissful married life. It is said that the deeper the colour that the mehendi tattoo on the palm of the woman, deeper will be the love of her husband for her. It is said that if a women's mehendi tattoo has a very dark colour, her mother in law will be very understanding and nice. The woman and the mother in law are to have a very good bonding in such cases. If the colour of the mehendi lasts for a long time, it is said that it is a good sign for the couple. The couple is to live happily for a long time and enjoy a blissful marriage.