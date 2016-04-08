Ugadi 2020: Things to Do on This Day Festivals lekhaka-Staff

Ugadi is the name of the celebration of Hindu New Year in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This is celebrated throughout the country in different names. It is celebrated in the name of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and people in West Bengal celebrate it as Nobo-borsho. This year, in 2020, the festival will be celebrated on 25 March.

The feelings of the occasion are the same everywhere and that is to welcome New Year with new hope, aspiration, happiness and prosperity.

This is the sole importance of Ugadi. Ugadi is derived from two Sanskrit words, 'Yuga’ meaning era and 'Adi’ meaning the beginning.

So, what are the important things to do on Ugadi? Every festival has its own rituals. Ugadi is no exception to that. There are lots of interesting things to do on Ugadi. Usually, Ugali is celebrated on the Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

According to mythology, this is the day when Lord Brahma created the universe and also corrected it to make it more beautiful.

This signifies that human beings should learn from their past mistakes and frame their life in a new way, so that they can achieve their goals and be prosperous.

So, this year, while celebrating Ugadi, you will definitely perform all these rituals. Here is a list of things to do on Ugadi. Have a look.

Beginning Of Ugadi: Ugadi starts early in the morning, around 4.30 a.m. The old women of the house chant the mantras and sing hymns. So, this is definitely one of the most important things to do on Ugadi. Ceremonial Bath: While you think of things to do on Ugadi, this is the most crucial one. The ceremonial oil bath on Ugadi is known as ‘Thailabhyangana Snanam'. Every member of the family performs it at the early morning hours of Ugadi. Then, the devotees perform Brahma Puja, as Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. Ugadi Puja: Several gods and goddesses are worshipped in every household. People perform Ganapati Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Uma Maheshwar Puja, Narayana Puja, Sachi Indra Puja, Vani Hiranyagarbha Puja, Arundhuti Vasishtha Puja, etc, on Ugadi day. These pujas are other vital things to do on Ugadi to bring prosperity and happiness in life. Ugadi Pachadi: Festival means having special dishes. Ugadi celebration isn't complete without Bevu Bella (in Karnataka) or Ugadi Pachadi (in Andhra Pradesh). This recipe is made of 6 tastes (bitter, sour, sweet, hotness, salty and tangy), which represent the 6 emotions of your life. It is offered in puja and distributed as ‘prasaad'. Ugadi Panchanga Puja Panchanga Shravanam is one of those things to do on Ugadi. It is performed in the evening. New Panchanga is placed on a stool, decorated with flowers, turmeric, vermillion, sandalwood paste and rice. Then the puja is performed and devotees listen to the astrological predictions for the New Year made by the Brahmins. Chalivendram: As Ugadi is the herald of burning summer, many kind-hearted people organise free water camps for people on this festival, which will continue up to four months of summer. This performance is known as ‘Chalivendram'.