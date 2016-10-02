ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navratri 2019: Significance Of Worshiping Maa Brahmacharini On Day 2

    By Lekhaka
    Navratri Day 2: मन में शांति लाता है मां दुर्गा का दूसरा रूप ब्रह्मचारिणी, जानें महत्त्व | Boldsky

    Brahmacharini or Devi Yogini is the second manifestation and the mightiest form of Goddess Durga. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. With a unique blend of radiance, she takes her devotees to the spiritual bliss. Wearing a white sari with orange border and holding a kamandalu in her left hand and a rosary in her right hand, Brahmacharini epitomizes love and peace.

    Story Of Devi Brahmacharini

    The story of the second goddess of Navratri shows the strength and power of a woman. She's considered as an unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvathi, who desired to marry Lord Shiva. The name Brahmacharini means a woman who performs penance. Her constant penance for more than a thousand years pleased Lord Shiva. First, she survived on fruits and then on dried Bilva leaves. Later, she quit food and dedicated all the time to prayers. This forced Lord Brahma to grant her wish to marry Lord Shiva.

    Significance Of Worshipping Devi Brahmacharini

    Goddess Brahmacharini blesses her devotees such that the mind remains unshaken even during the biggest hardships. No suffering will be able to bother you if you worship goddess Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri. She inspires one for devotion, sacrifice and determination.

    Most Read: Significance Of Each Colour Of Navratri

    Mantra To Impress Brahmacharini Mata

    To get the divine blessings of Brahmacharini Mata, you have to chant the following mantra while worshipping her.

    Dadhana Karpadmabhayaamaqshmala Kamandalu !

    Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmchaarinyanutama !!

    How To Perform Puja For Brahmacharini Mata

    Before performing aarti for Brahmacharini Mata, you have to give the idol a bath with milk, curd and honey. After the bath, offer prasad to her, the same prasad that is offered to Goddess Durga. Then hold a flower in both your hands joined together and chant the mantra. Now give her a bath with Panchamrit and offer flowers, rice and Kumkum. Offer a garland of red flowers and a lotus to the goddess. Light a diya in ghee and then perform the aarti with devotion.

    Most Read: Significance Of Each Day Of Navratri

    Best Bhog Options For Mata

    Sugar is the best bhog as well as prasad for Brahmacharini Mata. It is believed that by offering sugar, the life of the family members increase and health improves. Thus, you can worship Goddess Brahmacharini and fulfil all your desires.

    More DURGA PUJA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue