Navratri 2019: Significance Of Worshiping Maa Brahmacharini On Day 2

Brahmacharini or Devi Yogini is the second manifestation and the mightiest form of Goddess Durga. The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. With a unique blend of radiance, she takes her devotees to the spiritual bliss. Wearing a white sari with orange border and holding a kamandalu in her left hand and a rosary in her right hand, Brahmacharini epitomizes love and peace.

Story Of Devi Brahmacharini

The story of the second goddess of Navratri shows the strength and power of a woman. She's considered as an unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvathi, who desired to marry Lord Shiva. The name Brahmacharini means a woman who performs penance. Her constant penance for more than a thousand years pleased Lord Shiva. First, she survived on fruits and then on dried Bilva leaves. Later, she quit food and dedicated all the time to prayers. This forced Lord Brahma to grant her wish to marry Lord Shiva.

Significance Of Worshipping Devi Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini blesses her devotees such that the mind remains unshaken even during the biggest hardships. No suffering will be able to bother you if you worship goddess Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri. She inspires one for devotion, sacrifice and determination.

Mantra To Impress Brahmacharini Mata

To get the divine blessings of Brahmacharini Mata, you have to chant the following mantra while worshipping her.

Dadhana Karpadmabhayaamaqshmala Kamandalu !

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmchaarinyanutama !!

How To Perform Puja For Brahmacharini Mata

Before performing aarti for Brahmacharini Mata, you have to give the idol a bath with milk, curd and honey. After the bath, offer prasad to her, the same prasad that is offered to Goddess Durga. Then hold a flower in both your hands joined together and chant the mantra. Now give her a bath with Panchamrit and offer flowers, rice and Kumkum. Offer a garland of red flowers and a lotus to the goddess. Light a diya in ghee and then perform the aarti with devotion.

Best Bhog Options For Mata

Sugar is the best bhog as well as prasad for Brahmacharini Mata. It is believed that by offering sugar, the life of the family members increase and health improves. Thus, you can worship Goddess Brahmacharini and fulfil all your desires.