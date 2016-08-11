Important Puja Items Needed For Varalakshmi Puja 2019 Festivals lekhaka-Lekhaka

According to the Hindu calendar, every year Varamahalakshmi Puja is celebrated in the shravan month. This is one of the most important festivals in India, and is especially celebrated in the southern part of the country, especially in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Before the full moon day or 'Poornima' in the Shravana month, Varalakshmi puja is performed. This year the festival will be celebrated on 9th August, Friday. Varamahalakshmi Puja is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi (Lord of wealth).

'Vara' means boon or blessings. It is believed that on performing this vrat, one receives the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, and one will be prosperous and wealthy in their lives.

One of the most interesting thing about this vrat is that the fast is believed to be more beneficial if it is performed by both the man and woman together.

Like every other puja or vrat, this puja also requires certain essential and specific things to perform the rituals. Browse through the article to know more about the items requiredto perform the puja-

I. Idol or photo of Goddess Lakshmi: This is the most important thing you will need on this auspicious day and to begin the puja. The face of Goddess Lakshmi is known as Amman Mugham and holds a huge significance for the devotees. It is not necessary to get a silver or gold mini idols.

II. KumKum: Kumkum or sindoor (vermillion) is another important thing you need during the Varamahalakshmi Puja. As this puja is performed by the married women and Goddess Lakshmi is the symbol of married women, kumkum is used to decorate the deity.

III. Chandan: Sandalwood powder is an auspicious thing in any vrat or puja. There is no exception to this. After having an oil bath, women make sandalwood paste and use it to decorate the deity, and it is also used to purify all the objects that are used in the puja. The silver pot is also decorated with sandal paste.

IV. New Blouse Pieces: This is needed to cover the Kalasham (silver pot). The piece of cloth must be of red or green, as these are the colours that symbolise married women. Before covering the pot with the blouse piece, fill the pot with rice, water, turmeric powder, coins, betel leaf and nut.

V. Coconut: Coconut is considered as one of the most auspicious fruit to be used in every puja. Varalakshmi puja remains incomplete without the use of a coconut. Place it on the top of the kalash or a auspicious metalic pot. Smear turmeric powder on it. Now, cover it with a new blouse piece. Now, place the Varalakshmi face over it and tie it tightly to the coconut.

VI. Naivedyams: On this auspicious occasion, 'naivedyams' or food offerings are given to Goddess Lakshmi. Along with the dry fruits, there are several traditional recipes that are made in many households. The popular items of naivedyam are appam, payasam, purnam boorelu, etc. Apart from these, several fruits are also offered to the Goddess.

VII. Mango Leaves: Mammidi thoranam or mango leaves' garlands are used to decorate the puja space. In many households, people decorate the main entrance with mango leaves' garland to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. They also decorate their house with flowers and mango leaves on this auspicious day.

8. Nonbu Saradu: These are yellow strings which have a flower tied in the middle of the string. Nonbu Saradu is placed at the feet of the Goddess Lakshmi, along with lots of flowers. Lotus and ghanera are considered as the most auspicious flowers for Varamahalakshmi Puja.