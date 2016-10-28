Dhanteras 2019: Date, Puja Vidhi And Mantra Festivals lekhaka-Staff

During the Hindu month of Karthika, the thirteenth day of the Krishna paksha, as per the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat, is observed as Dhanteras. It is said that the celebration of Diwali begins from Dhanteras and goes on for five days. Dhanteras falls two days before the Diwali and this year it will be celebrated on 25 October 2019.

It is also known as Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhanvantri Trayodashi and Yamadeepdaan. The word "Dhan" means wealth and "Teras" means 13, and it is on this day that the great goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped. It is said that on this day Goddess Lakshmi had emerged from the ocean during Samudra Manthan.

The puja on Dhanteras can be performed any time between 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM.

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi

Following is the Dhanteras puja vidhi and mantra for Dhanteras Puja. Have a look.

1. To begin with the Puja, one needs to make certain preparations and arrangements. This puja is performed in the evening after seeing the stars. After you have seen starts, take a wooden stool and draw a Swastika (holy sign) on it.

2. Place a diya with four wicks (earthen or flour dough lamp) on this Swastika and then light it. You can use ghee or oil for the diyas.

3. Now you need to put a cowry shell with a hole in it, into the diya and then light the diya. This diya is lit so as to gratify the lord of death 'Lord Yamraj' and also to pay gratitude to the deceased ancestors of the family. Now you have to sit down and recite the Dhanvantri mantra for 108 times. The Dhanvantri mantra is as follows:

Om Namoh Bhagvatey Vasudevaya

Dhanvantraye Amritkalashaye

Sarvamaya Vinashaye Trilokanathaya

Sri Mahavishnave Swaha

4. After the Dhanvantri Puja, you need to perform the Ganesh Lakshmi puja. For this, offer flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesh as well as Goddess Lakshmi. Light incense sticks and Dhoop. You can use clay idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi to perform this vidhi of the Dhanteras Puja.

5. With the help of a panchpatra, i.e., a copper vessel, sprinkle the holy water of river Ganga around the diya at least three times. Now apply the roli tilak and rice grains on the lamp. After performing this, you need to offer four sweets before each of the four wicks of the diya. You can also use sugar, kheer and batasha to make the offering. Also, do not forget to put a 1 rupee coin in the diya.

6. It is now that you have to offer flowers to the diya and finally light the incense sticks or dhoop batti. The women have to go around the diya four times and then pray. Thereafter kneel down and perform the Pranam to the diya to show your respect and devotion towards the almighty.

7. The eldest woman of the family or an unmarried one puts tilak on the forehead of the rest of the family members, and lastly a male member of the family has to take the lit diya and place it on the right-hand side of the entrance of the house. It is also essential to note that while keeping the diya on the main entrance, you must make sure the flame of the diya is in the southern direction.

We hope you celebrate the puja with devotion and dedication. Wish you a Happy Dhanteras.

