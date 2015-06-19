Ramadan 2020 : What Are the Ramadan Fasting Rules Festivals oi-Staff

Allah says in the Qur'aan, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may achieve Taqwaa (righteousness, God-fearing). A person who has Taqwaa loves to do good and avoids evil things for the sake of Allah.

Fasting is an act of obedience and submission to Allah's will and commands with highest commitment, sincerity and faithfulness to seek Allah's mercy.

10 Things Not To Be Done During Ramadan

Ramadan fasting is one of the main pillars of Islam. It is obligatory upon every Muslim who is physically and mentally fit. Also, fast is obligatory for the people who have reached puberty and are not traveling during the time of fasting.

Women must not fast during menstruation and during postpartum bleeding. It is also not obligatory for a pregnant lady to fast.

Dahi Ke Kebab Recipe For Ramadan

There are some important rules of Ramadan fasting so that it is valid and accepted by Allah.

Having Pre-Dawn Meal (sahur) This is very important to start the fast. If you fast without eating anything in sahur, your fast will not be valid. There are immense rewards and blessings in taking sahur. The best time for sahur is the last half hour before dawn or the time for Fajr prayer. Iftar Or Break-Fast Break your fast (iftar) immediately after sunset. You must not delay your iftar. You can have iftar, when the disk of the sun goes below the horizon and disappears completely. Eating Or Drinking If you eat or drink accidentally or due to forgetfulness, it will not nullify your fast and you can continue fasting. However, intentional eating or drinking for any reason makes your fast invalid. Vomiting If you vomit during fasting(due to urge of fasting) and if it is not intentional, then you can continue your fast. However, intentional vomiting due to any reason will make your fast invalid. Taking A Shower It is permissible to take a bath, for any reason. If you feel more hot due to high temperature or feel more thirsty, you can take a bath. Sexual Intercourse If someone has sexual intercourse while fasting, then he must perform continuous fasting for sixty days. If he is not able to do so then he must feed sixty poor people. This is a kaffarah. Menstrual Or Childbirth Bleeding If you are fasting and your menstrual cycle starts then your fast becomes invalid and you have to discontinue your fasting during all days of bleeding. Even if bleeding starts just before iftaar (sunset), the fast for that day is invalid. You can make up for that day of fasting later. Tasting Food With The Tongue While making food for you family, you can taste it. However, it should not be ingested. Your intension should only be for tasting purposes- to check the salt and other spices. You should immediately wash your mouth after that. Kissing And Embracing Your Spouse It is permissible to kiss and embrace your spouse as long as there are no sexual intension involved. Taking Injections If you are not well and have to take some injections but you are fasting, you can continue with your injections that are solely meant for medical purposes. Drawing Blood You can raw blood only for diagnostic purposes and that will not invalidate your fast. However, if you draw a huge amount of blood which might make you weak, your fast is considered nullified. Being In A State OfJanabah If you have make love with your spouse during night and can't take ghusl (full body bath) Then you are in a state on impurity (janabah). However, you can take a ghusl in fajr time after eating sahur.