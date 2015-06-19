Ramadan 2020 : What Are the Ramadan Fasting Rules

ENGLISH

    Allah says in the Qur'aan, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may achieve Taqwaa (righteousness, God-fearing). A person who has Taqwaa loves to do good and avoids evil things for the sake of Allah.

    Fasting is an act of obedience and submission to Allah's will and commands with highest commitment, sincerity and faithfulness to seek Allah's mercy.

    10 Things Not To Be Done During Ramadan

    Ramadan fasting is one of the main pillars of Islam. It is obligatory upon every Muslim who is physically and mentally fit. Also, fast is obligatory for the people who have reached puberty and are not traveling during the time of fasting.

    Women must not fast during menstruation and during postpartum bleeding. It is also not obligatory for a pregnant lady to fast.

    Dahi Ke Kebab Recipe For Ramadan

    There are some important rules of Ramadan fasting so that it is valid and accepted by Allah.

    Array

    Having Pre-Dawn Meal (sahur)

    This is very important to start the fast. If you fast without eating anything in sahur, your fast will not be valid. There are immense rewards and blessings in taking sahur. The best time for sahur is the last half hour before dawn or the time for Fajr prayer.

    Array

    Iftar Or Break-Fast

    Break your fast (iftar) immediately after sunset. You must not delay your iftar. You can have iftar, when the disk of the sun goes below the horizon and disappears completely.

    Array

    Eating Or Drinking

    If you eat or drink accidentally or due to forgetfulness, it will not nullify your fast and you can continue fasting. However, intentional eating or drinking for any reason makes your fast invalid.

    Array

    Vomiting

    If you vomit during fasting(due to urge of fasting) and if it is not intentional, then you can continue your fast. However, intentional vomiting due to any reason will make your fast invalid.

    Array

    Taking A Shower

    It is permissible to take a bath, for any reason. If you feel more hot due to high temperature or feel more thirsty, you can take a bath.

    Array

    Sexual Intercourse

    If someone has sexual intercourse while fasting, then he must perform continuous fasting for sixty days. If he is not able to do so then he must feed sixty poor people. This is a kaffarah.

    Array

    Menstrual Or Childbirth Bleeding

    If you are fasting and your menstrual cycle starts then your fast becomes invalid and you have to discontinue your fasting during all days of bleeding. Even if bleeding starts just before iftaar (sunset), the fast for that day is invalid. You can make up for that day of fasting later.

    Array

    Tasting Food With The Tongue

    While making food for you family, you can taste it. However, it should not be ingested. Your intension should only be for tasting purposes- to check the salt and other spices. You should immediately wash your mouth after that.

    Array

    Kissing And Embracing Your Spouse

    It is permissible to kiss and embrace your spouse as long as there are no sexual intension involved.

    Array

    Taking Injections

    If you are not well and have to take some injections but you are fasting, you can continue with your injections that are solely meant for medical purposes.

    Array

    Drawing Blood

    You can raw blood only for diagnostic purposes and that will not invalidate your fast. However, if you draw a huge amount of blood which might make you weak, your fast is considered nullified.

    Array

    Being In A State OfJanabah

    If you have make love with your spouse during night and can't take ghusl (full body bath) Then you are in a state on impurity (janabah). However, you can take a ghusl in fajr time after eating sahur.

