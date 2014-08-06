Rakhi 2020: Why Is Rakshabandhan Celebrated? Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Rakshabandhan is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. This is the festival falls on 3 August. It is the celebration of the bond between a brother and a sister. It is one of the ancient festivals of India and therefore has a whole lot of myths and legends associated with it.

Rakshabandhan is a very special occasion for all brothers and sisters, irrespective of being related by blood or not. This festival is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan which is also known as the Rakhi Purnima. Traditionally, the sisters tie a thread (rakhi) on their brother's wrist as a mark of protection from the evil. In return, the brothers vow to protect their sisters from all kinds of evil and take care of them as long as they live.

Thus, Rakshabandhan is a mark of bonding between brothers and sisters. The word itself means a bond of protection which implies protection from both sides. It is also a mark of social bonding. Though it is popular as a festival of brothers and sisters, Rakhi can also be tied as a mark of protection by a wife to her husband, mother to son etc. Indian history is full of instances where women have tied Rakhi on the wrists of great men as a mark of bonding and have prevented many catastrophes.

So, do you know how did it all start and why is Rakshabandhan celebrated with such huge enthusiasm? Read on to find out.

Myths & Legends Of Rakhi A lot of myths and legends surround the festival of Rakshabandhan. One of which says that Indra was attacked by a demon who succeeded in capturing Amaravathi (Indra's abode). It was then Indra's wife Sachi went to Lord Vishnu for help. Lord Vishnu gave Sachi a holy cotton thread to tie around Indra's wrist to protect him from evil. Sachi tied the thread on Indra's wrist and eventually he was able to defeat the demon. Thus, the concept of Rakhi or the thread of protection came into existence. Myths & Legends Of Rakhi There are many other myths like Draupadi tying Rakhi on the wrist of Lord Krishna. It is even mentioned in the scriptures that Goddess Parvati tied Rakhi on the wrist of Lord Vishnu and accepted Him as Her brother. In return Lord Vishnu vowed to protect Goddess Parvati in times of danger. Historical Mentions Of Rakhi According to a tale, when Alexander, the Great attacked India he was stopped by King Porus. War ensued. During this time, the wife of Alexander, Roxana sent a Holy thread (Rakhi) to Porus with a letter requesting Porus not to kill her husband in the battle. Thus, at the time of battle, Porus spared tha life of Alexander remembering the Rakhi tied on his wrist. Historical Mentions Of Rakhi In another instance, Queen Karnavati of Chittor who was a widow sent a Rakhi to Emperor Humayun. Seeing no hope to protect her kingdom from the invasion of the Sultan of Bahadur Shah, Queen Karnavati sent a rakhi with a letter to Emperor Humayun seeking help. Humayun was touched by the gesture and sent out his troops for help. But unfortunately the troops arrived late and the widow queen committed Jauhar along with other women to protect her dignity. Later Humayun evicted Bahadur Shah and restored the kingdom to Karnavati's son, Vikramjit. Rakshabandhan Throughout India The day of Rakhi purnima is considered extremely auspicious. Apart from the ritual of tying rakhi, the festival is known for a lot of other rituals which are followed in various parts of India. In North India, Rakhi purnima is also known as Kajari purnima when crops like wheat and barley is sown and Goddess Bhagawati is worshipped. In Western India it is known as Nariyal Purnima when offerings of coconut are made to the sea God, Varuna. In Southern states it is known as Shravan Purnima which is considered very auspicious. Significance Of Rakshabandhan The festival of Rakshabandhan is meant to strengthen the bonds of love between brothers and sisters. It also aims to bring all the distant family members together. Looking at the festival from a spiritual point of view, it is the day when one takes a sacred vow to live a life of purity in thoughts, words and actions. This sacred thread called a rakhi, tied on the right hand, is only symbolic and it is a gentle reminder that we must protect ourselves spiritually from the vices of the world and from falling into the clutches of materialism.The sacred thread of Rakhi, tied on a brother's wrist by the affectionate sister, is the ceremonial expression of her pious hope and wish that her brother be guided by spiritual vision.