Puri Ratha Yatra Festival 2019 : Date, History, Rituals and Significance Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

As per the traditional Odia calendar, the Ratha Yatra begins on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha. In 2019, it commences on July 4, 2019 and ends on July 15, 2019. It is one of the most anticipated event for the people of Odisha. This is basically a chariot festival which is dedicated to the main deity of the place, Lord Jagannath. On the day of the Rath Yatra, the deities of the great temple of Puri are taken on a chariot ride to a nearby temple. These chariots in which the deities are carried is pulled by thousands of devotees who do it in the name of service to God.

The Rath Yatra of the Puri temple is more than 5,000 years old. Almost all Jagannath temples in India celebrate this annual festival of Rath Yatra. But it is celebrated in the most pompous manner at Puri in Odisha. Every year new chariots or Raths are made out of wood to carry the three idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

The carpenters who build the chariots start their work on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The chariots are painted with bright colours and covered with red, yellow or green canopies. Usually Lord Jagannath's Rath has a red and yellow canopy, Balabhadra's Rath has red and green and Subhadra's Rath has red and black canopies.

THE LEGEND OF LORD JAGANNATH

The Rath Yatra 2014 is one spectacle you would not want to miss. So, Boldsky will provide you with the live updates of the Rath Yatra 2014 so that you can enjoy every moment of this unique festival without even visiting Puri. But for now let us take a look into the significance of the Rath Yatra.

The Chariots Of The Gods

The chariots are of great significance. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is known as the Nandighosh or Chakradhvaja which means tumultous or a blissful sound. It weighs 65 tons. Balabhadra's chariot is known as the Taladhvaja which means powerful rhythm. Subhadra's chariot is called the Padmadhvaja or Darpadalan meaning destroyer of pride.

The Rituals Of The Rath Yatra

During the Yatra, the idol of Lord Balabhadra is brought out of the temple first, then Devi Subhadra and lastly Lord Jagannath. The King of Puri sweeps the road with a golden broom through which the Raths would pass. Long ropes are attached to the chariots and thousands of people pull the ropes to make the chariot move. Then they pull the chariots through the streets towards the nearby Gundicha temple which is supposed to the place where Lord Jagannath's aunt resides. The deities stay in this temple for a week.

Significance Of The Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra has a great spiritual significance. As per the Katha Upanishad, the human body is like chariot which is driven by God who is the Sarathi. God takes us through a journey of material existence to that of the spiritual level. Total dedication and submission to God is the only way to get out of the cycle of birth and death.

So, stay tuned to Boldsky for all that you need to know about Rath Yatra 2019. Let us take you through this spiritual journey of transcendence and enjoy the holy bliss.