Nag Panchami 2019: Significance Of Nag Panchami Festivals

Nag Panchami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami in the Shravan month according to the Hindi calendar. This year, the day is falling on August 5 (Monday). The muhurta (timing) for the puja will be between 6:20 AM to 8:54 AM.

Hindus have always been known for nature worship. Sun, wind, thunder, trees, animals and even reptiles are worshipped in Hinduism. It all started with the fear which people had during the old times about these natural forces and animals. Later worshipping animals became a part of rituals and also a means to conserve the endangered species.

Nag panchami is one such festival in Hinduism which requires mention. Nag panchami is a traditional worship of snakes and serpents which is observed on the fifth day of the month of Shravan according to the Hindu calendar. On this day the Hindus worship and feed the snakes with milk, paddy and durva grass. They offer prayers to snakes and avoid digging the earth during this time.

STORY OF MANASA: THE SNAKE GODDESS

Snakes are believed to be the favourite of Lord Shiva and He has Vasuki (the king of snakes) as an ornament around His neck. Therefore people believe that by offering prayers to snakes they can also please Lord Shiva. Usually in places where snakes are not found, people pray to the idol of snake made of mud or sand. This festival of Nag panchami is observed during the monsoon season because it is the time when the snakes come out of the earth and snake bites are common. So, Hindus believe that by praying to the snakes they can avoid such catastrophes.

There are many stories associated with Nag panchami, its origins rituals and significance. Read more for more information about this spectacular festival.

Origin Of Nag Panchami There are many stories associated with the origin of Nag Panchami. The most popular happens to be of King Janmejaya. Once king Janmejaya performed a yajna known as the Sarpa Satra yajna in order to avenge the death of his father who was killed by Takshaka, king of serpents. This yajna had the power to kill all the snakes on Earth. As the mantras were started, all kinds of snakes and serpents started falling into the sacrificial fire. Only Takshaka managed to escape and coiled around Indra's bed. When the sages saw this, they started chanting the mantras with more force. Due to the power of the mantras Indra in bed along with Takshaka were dragged towards the fire. Origin Of Nag Panchami This scared all the other Gods who went and appealed to Manasa Devi, the Goddess of snakes. She sent her son Astika to king Janmejaya. Astika was a learned scholar and he managed to impress the king with the knowledge of Shastras. The king was pleased and granted him to seek a boon. Astika requested the king to stop the Sarpa Satra yajna. The king could not refuse and the yajna was stopped. Thus, the life of Indra, Takshaka and the snake species was spared. This was the day of Nadivardhini Panchami of the Hindu calendar. From that day on wards, it came to be known as Nag panchami as it was festive day on which the Nagas or snakes were spared. Krishna's Encounter With Kaliya Some people also believe that Nag panchami is celebrated as the victory of Lord Krishna over the notorious snake Kaliya who had poisoned the water of Yamuna river. Once Lord Krishna's ball fell into the river while playing. He went to fetch it and encontered the huge snake Kaliya who was known to kill people with its venom. It attacked the Lord but Krishna fought and took it under His control. It is belived that since that day Nag panchami came to be celebrated. Rituals Of Nag Panchami On the day of Nag panchami people make images of Nagas or snakes. The snakes are are offered milk, sweets, flowers and lamps. People observe fasts and feed Brahmins. These rituals are observed to seek protection from snake bites during the monsoons. Some people also visit the ant hills where the snakes are thought to reside and offer milk. People are not supposed to dig the earth so as to not hurt the snakes. Significance Of Nag Panchami This festival of Nag panchami is observed during the monsoon season because it is the time when the snakes come out of the earth and snake bites are common. They usually come out of their holes as rainwater seeps in and while looking for shelter they might harm humans.To save the humankind from the attack of snakes, the festival of Nag panchami is celebrated and snakes are worshipped.