ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nag Panchami 2019: Significance Of Nag Panchami

    By
    |

    Nag Panchami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami in the Shravan month according to the Hindi calendar. This year, the day is falling on August 5 (Monday). The muhurta (timing) for the puja will be between 6:20 AM to 8:54 AM.

    Hindus have always been known for nature worship. Sun, wind, thunder, trees, animals and even reptiles are worshipped in Hinduism. It all started with the fear which people had during the old times about these natural forces and animals. Later worshipping animals became a part of rituals and also a means to conserve the endangered species.

    Nag panchami is one such festival in Hinduism which requires mention. Nag panchami is a traditional worship of snakes and serpents which is observed on the fifth day of the month of Shravan according to the Hindu calendar. On this day the Hindus worship and feed the snakes with milk, paddy and durva grass. They offer prayers to snakes and avoid digging the earth during this time.

    STORY OF MANASA: THE SNAKE GODDESS

    Snakes are believed to be the favourite of Lord Shiva and He has Vasuki (the king of snakes) as an ornament around His neck. Therefore people believe that by offering prayers to snakes they can also please Lord Shiva. Usually in places where snakes are not found, people pray to the idol of snake made of mud or sand. This festival of Nag panchami is observed during the monsoon season because it is the time when the snakes come out of the earth and snake bites are common. So, Hindus believe that by praying to the snakes they can avoid such catastrophes.

    There are many stories associated with Nag panchami, its origins rituals and significance. Read more for more information about this spectacular festival.

    Array

    Origin Of Nag Panchami

    There are many stories associated with the origin of Nag Panchami. The most popular happens to be of King Janmejaya. Once king Janmejaya performed a yajna known as the Sarpa Satra yajna in order to avenge the death of his father who was killed by Takshaka, king of serpents. This yajna had the power to kill all the snakes on Earth. As the mantras were started, all kinds of snakes and serpents started falling into the sacrificial fire. Only Takshaka managed to escape and coiled around Indra's bed. When the sages saw this, they started chanting the mantras with more force. Due to the power of the mantras Indra in bed along with Takshaka were dragged towards the fire.

    Array

    Origin Of Nag Panchami

    This scared all the other Gods who went and appealed to Manasa Devi, the Goddess of snakes. She sent her son Astika to king Janmejaya. Astika was a learned scholar and he managed to impress the king with the knowledge of Shastras. The king was pleased and granted him to seek a boon. Astika requested the king to stop the Sarpa Satra yajna. The king could not refuse and the yajna was stopped. Thus, the life of Indra, Takshaka and the snake species was spared. This was the day of Nadivardhini Panchami of the Hindu calendar. From that day on wards, it came to be known as Nag panchami as it was festive day on which the Nagas or snakes were spared.

    Array

    Krishna's Encounter With Kaliya

    Some people also believe that Nag panchami is celebrated as the victory of Lord Krishna over the notorious snake Kaliya who had poisoned the water of Yamuna river. Once Lord Krishna's ball fell into the river while playing. He went to fetch it and encontered the huge snake Kaliya who was known to kill people with its venom. It attacked the Lord but Krishna fought and took it under His control. It is belived that since that day Nag panchami came to be celebrated.

    Array

    Rituals Of Nag Panchami

    On the day of Nag panchami people make images of Nagas or snakes. The snakes are are offered milk, sweets, flowers and lamps. People observe fasts and feed Brahmins. These rituals are observed to seek protection from snake bites during the monsoons. Some people also visit the ant hills where the snakes are thought to reside and offer milk. People are not supposed to dig the earth so as to not hurt the snakes.

    Array

    Significance Of Nag Panchami

    This festival of Nag panchami is observed during the monsoon season because it is the time when the snakes come out of the earth and snake bites are common. They usually come out of their holes as rainwater seeps in and while looking for shelter they might harm humans.To save the humankind from the attack of snakes, the festival of Nag panchami is celebrated and snakes are worshipped.

    More NAG PANCHAMI 2019 News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue