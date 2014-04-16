Lunar Eclipse 2019: Lunar Eclipse Myths Around The World Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

The partial lunar eclipse will be observed on 16 and 17 July 2019, the second and last lunar eclipse of the year. In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will start from 12:13 am on 17 July. At 1:31 am, it will change into a partial lunar eclipse and maximum eclipse will be seen at 3:00 am. Again, it will enter into penumbral lunar eclipse after which the partial lunar eclipse ends at 4:29 am. Finally, the penumbral lunar eclipse will end at 5:47 am.

The entire duration of the lunar eclipse will be for 5 hours and 34 minutes, while the partial lunar eclipse will be running for a total duration of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Eclipse is a celebrated event in modern times. People across the globe are excited to watch the eclipse and they actually hold eclipse viewing parties and road trips to celebrate the eclipse. However, the scenario wasn't the same in ancient times.

Eclipse has always been associated with something evil across all cultures of the world. Whether it is the solar eclipse or lunar eclipse, the disappearance of the sun or the moon was considered very inauspicious in most cultures around the world.

10 POPULAR INDIAN SUPERSTITIONS

The disappearance of the moon was seen as the time of chaos and danger. Lunar eclipse was associated with demons, jaguars and other wretched creatures. The concept of the 'blood moon' or the red moon is found in many cultures where it was seen as a bad omen. It was also believed that people with mental disabilities turned completely lunatic during lunar eclipse since they were assumed to be possessed by evil spirits.

Whatever the case be, lunar eclipse myths from around the world are certainly interesting. So, let us take a look at a few lunar eclipse myths around the world.

The Inca: The Lethal Attack The people of the Inca civilisation of pre-Columbian America considered lunar eclipse as an abnormal event. According to the myths of Inca, a jaguar attacked and ate the moon on lunar eclipse. The people feared that after attacking the moon, the jaguar would come to Earth and attack human beings. So, to drive away the jaguar and prevent it from eating the moon, the people would make a lot of noise, beat drums and make their dogs howl. Mesopotamian Beliefs: Attack On The King According to the lunar eclipse myth of Mesopotamia, the moon was attacked by seven demons. The people of Mesopotamia considered this as an attack on their king. So, a surrogate king was crowned on the day of the lunar eclipse to bear the brunt of the demons, while the real king hid among the common people. Once the eclipse passed, the substitute king was either killed or he mysteriously disappeared. Indian Lunar Eclipse Myths According to the Indian version of lunar eclipse, a demon named Rahu eats up the moon during eclipse. People still view lunar eclipse as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking during the eclipse. Chinese Myths About Lunar Eclipse The ancient Chinese believed that on the day of the eclipse, the moon was bitten or consumed by dogs and other wild animals. So, people rang loud bells to drive away the animals from attacking the moon. South African Myths: The Great Fight According to the beliefs of people in Togo and Benin, the sun and the moon fight during the eclipse and the people encourage them to stop. The eclipse was seen as the time for resolving old fights and coming together. Native American Beliefs: Bleeding Moon According to the beliefs of the Hupa tribe, the moon had 20 wives and a lot of pets which included mountain lions and snakes. When the moon did not bring them enough food to eat, these pets would attack the moon and make him bleed. The eclipse would end when the wives of the moon would step in to protect him, collecting his blood and healing him. The bleeding of moon was attributed to the moon turning red during the eclipse.