Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi For Goddess Kalratri on Day 7 Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Navratri: Worship Kalratri Devi | नवरात्रि पर कालरात्रि की पूजा से भाग जाते हैं भूत-प्रेत | Boldsky

Kalratri is the seventh manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is worshipped in this form on the seventh day of Navratri. Kalratri is the most fierce form of the Goddess. The complexion of Goddess Kalratri is extremely dark. She has long tresses which remain open and her necklace of skulls shines like thunder. The Goddess has three eyes and flames come out from her nostrils when she breathes. This year, the Navratri festival will be celebrated from 29 September to 9 October.

The Kalratri form of the Goddess is said to destroy all demonic entities. She has four hands . The two left hands hold a torch and a cleaver while the right two hands are in the Abhaya and Varada mudra. She is seated on a donkey. She is also known as Shubhamkari as she always provides auspicious results to her devotees.

Significance Of Maha Saptami In Navratri

Story Of Goddess Kalratri:

Once a demon named Raktabeej obtained a boon from Brahma. According to the boon, as soon as his blood would touch the ground, he would multiply. The name Raktaneej translates to - whose blood works as a seed. With the boon, Raktabeej started creating havoc for humans as well as the Gods. It became impossible to kill him since he would multiply by hundreds and thousands as the drops of his blood fell on the ground.

Then the Goddess took the form of Kalratri and killed Raktabeej. She would drink the blood drops before they could fall on the ground and hence Raktabeej was thus prevented from multiplying and the demon was eliminated from the earth.

Goddess Kalratri is the one who destroys ignorance and removes darkness. This form primarily reveals the dark side of Mother Nature who takes a fierce form to remove all negative energies from the earth. Though this form of the Goddess is fearsome. But those who worship her with full devotion and without fear are granted all their wishes. The Goddess removes all obstacles from their lives and blesses them with all the happiness and joy.

The rituals followed in the worship of Goddess Kalratri is similar to that of the other forms of Durga. However certain special sacrifices are performed at midnight to please the Goddess including various kinds of Tantrik rituals.

Most Read: Nine Mantras For Nine Goddesses Of Navratri

The mantra for Goddess Kalratri is given below:

Ya devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalratri Rupenu Sansthita |

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah ||

Vampadolallsallohaltaknatak Bhushana ||

Vardhanmudhardhawaja Krishna Kalratribhayankari ||

So, worship Goddess Kalratri on this auspicious seventh day of Navratri and get free from all your fears and weaknesses.

Also Read: The Nine Colours For Nine Days Of Navratri