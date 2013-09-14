Onam Festival 2019: How To Serve Onam Sadya On This Auspicious Day Festivals oi-Staff

Most of us are familiar with the popular and delicious Onam Sadya or the meal which is served on the last day of Onam. This scrumptious meal is all strictly vegetarian which consists of a huge range of dishes spread out on a clean banana leaf. This year, the festival has started from 1 September and will continue till 13 September. All of these dishes are meant to tickle all of your taste-buds because it contains all flavours- salty, spicy, sour and sweet.

This lavish treat is prepared on the last day, Thiruonam. As per the legends, King Mahabali was very attached to his subjects. He requested the Gods to allow him to visit Kerala every year to ensure that his people are still enjoying the prosperity as witnessed during his reign. So, by preparing this grand feast, the people of Kerala assure King Mahabali that they are happy and prosperous.

The Onam Sadya consists of rice, banana chips, jackfruit chips, sambar, rasam, a few curries, pickle, papadams, yoghurt, buttermilk and a generous serving of the payasam. Generally, 11 essential dishes are prepared and served on the banana leaf. However, the number of dishes can also go up to 14 in some cases. The special thing about the meal is that it is to be served on a banana leaf and in a specific order. Let's find out about this unique order of serving the dishes.

How Onam Sadya Is Served:

A clean banana leaf is spread out with the end towards the left. Traditionally, the meal is served on mats laid on the floor.

The papadam is served to the extreme left of the leaf. On top of the papadam, a banana is placed.

The banana can be of the variety like 'Rasakadali', 'Poovan' and 'Palayankodan'.

Then from the right of the papadam salt, banana wafers and other fries are served.

After this the ginger, lime and mango pickles are served.

Next the pachadi of beetroot, pineapple and banana splits are served.

On the right the cabbage thoran is served. Along with this beans thoran, avial and kootu curry is served.

Rice is served at the centre when the guest sits down to eat.

Over the rice the parippu and ghee is poured.

Then in the second helping, sambar and rasam is served on rice.

After this, the sweet dishes are served one by one beginning with the adaprathaman followed by the pal payasam.

Before serving the meal to the guests or other members of the family, a full course meal is first served in front of Lord Ganapati or Ganesha. An oil lamp known as the Nila Vilakku is lighted in front of God to complete the ritual.

So, this is how the Onam Sadya is served on the auspicious day of Onam.