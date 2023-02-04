Worshipping Lord Kalabhairava With Three Types Of Diya Pujas And Rituals Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Kalabhairava is regarded as the Gram devata for the city of Kashi. He is entrusted to safeguard Kashi from eight different directions. The Kalabhairava protects us from Asuras by killing them. .Kala bhairava's vehicle is "dog." For any fertility problems we can keep a dog as pet and take good care of it. It is believed that Kala Bhairava is pleased with the way we take of the dog, and bestows progeny to us. It is actually used as a method to resolve issues with fertility. His puja can be performed elaborately at homes. We should follow certain rituals specially meant for this purpose. Diya puja is a special event in the worship ritual of Kalabhairava. It is explained below.

Usually, three types of lamps or diyas are lit for Bhairava during Vrathams and pujas. Pepper lamp, coconut lamp and sweet pumpkin lamp are three most favoured types of diyas which Bhairava prefers to be worshipped with. The pepper diya should be used to worship Lord Bhairava on Ashtami Thithi & Rahu Kalam as it is known to improve your business and prosperity and job and also eliminate black magic fears and health problems.

Pepper Diya:

Pick 27 black peppers and fold them in a clean new clothe piece and make a knot out of this in order to prepare the wick. Dip the pepper cloth in Til oil overnight. Next day of the puja, during Rahu kala, place the pepper filled cloth sachet with some oil into a clay Diya. Light the lamp in Rahukala and recite Kalabhairavastakam. Light the Deepam in front of Lord Bhairava of any temple. Using Pumpkin Lamp or Coconut lamp for lighting pepper lamp combines the best of the three methods.

Pumpkin Diya

For preparing sweet pumpkin Lamp, cut a small pumpkin into 2 and scoop out the pulp in both portions. Wash it once and then apply turmeric or Kumkum. Fold in black peppers and white peppers in two separate pieces of red cloth and tie them to make the wick. You need to use a blend of five oils to light it which is sold in shops or oil of any brand will do. Panchadeepam oil is made of til oil, neem oil, coconut oil, ghee and castor oil. There is another option of using mohwa oil or only nallenne to light the pumpkin diya. You can choose to light 9 or 11 pumpkin diyas. Then do your prayers as usual.

When Is the Best Time To Offer Puja?

1. If you are unable to chant it on a daily basis, you should recite it on kalashtami which is the Ashtami tithi occurring in Krishna Paksha.

2. Tuesday, Friday, Sunday (Raghu Kaalam) are best days for worship.

3. Best constellation is Bharani star.

4. Best thiti to worship would be Theipirai Astami , Full moon ,and the New Moon.

5. Pray to him at night for best results and be on fast until the puja concludes. Also chant his Gayatri mantra for 108 times, which is one rosary.

6. Worshipping Bhairava with Kalabhairavastaka will usher in prosperity, success and good children, gain long life and remove financial problems. He is considered a destroyer of all things bad such as lust and greed as also fear. He protects weak women who seek his help.

7. A combination of Ashtami tithi and Sunday or Tuesday works best for the worship of Kalabhairava. Bhairava is specifically worshipped for success, affluence, health problems, and hindrances of all kinds. Bhairava Ashtami will rid the devotee of sin and death if observed with due care and devotion.

Puja Rituals:

1. Cleanse the Puja area with Gangajal.

2. On this day, devotees worship Kaal Bhairav and Devi Durga (the consort of Lord Shiva). Cover a wooden chowki with a red or white cloth and place Lord Shiva and Goddess Durgas idols on it.

3. Light the oil lamp.

4. Do Ganesha puja after which offer toya or water to Deities.

5. Offer Kumkum to Devi Durga and Chandan to Kaal Bhairav.

6. Then offer Gandha , Deep , Dhoop Pushpa and Naivedhya to the Goddess. You are also allowed to offer paan, supari, coconut and fruits, Haldi and Kumkum, laung, elaichi, black sesame seeds, urad, and mustard oil.

7. Read the Kaal Bhairava Stotram, chant his Mantras, and then read the vrat katha. Perform Aarti.

8. Offer the prasad firstly to a dog and then distribute it amongst family and friends.

Benefits:

1. If you have unusual fear about something, circle a coconut around the head for eight times and then offer it to Kalabhairava in a temple.

2. Offer Urad dal to Kal Bhairav and then feed it to a buffalo if you are facing problems inside the family.

3. Chanting Kal Bhairav Mantra , offer Karpur in a Kalabhairav Temple to overcome your opponents.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

