Why Ravana Used To Sleep Alone: Interesting Facts about The Powerful Lanka King's Sleeping Habits

There is a religious belief that when the Asuras created ruckus on the Earth and it kept increasing with each passing day, then Gods used to take new forms or incarnations to protect his devotees and bring peace on the Earth. This is also mentioned in the holy texts Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita.

According to Shri Ramcharit Manas, Lord Ram killed King of Lanka, Ravana in Treta Yuga, who was who was extremely intellegent, skilled and whose knowledge was appreciated by God, but due to his ego and arrogance, he ended up losing his life. Ravana's pride and his knowledge is not unheard of, not many are aware of the interesting story related to his sleep. Scroll down to read the complete article.

Why Ravana Used To Sleep Alone

King Ravana lived in his palace surrounded by beautiful women. He was also fascinated by the beauty of Sita. Throughout the day, he used to spend time with the women present in his palace, but at night he slept alone.

When Lord Hanuman learned Ravana Secret

When Bajrangbali reached Lanka in search of Sita, he set the golden Lanka on fire with his tail. After, he reached Ravana's room, where the king was sleeping alone, Lord Hanuman heard a mild sound and when he went near Ravana, he understood that he was in deep sleep and snoring. Therefore, he came to know the reason behind Ravana sleeping alone.

Ravana Created The Shiva Tandava

The Lanka King was a great devotee of Lord Shiva and he did a lot of penance to please Him. It has been described in mythological and religious texts that it was Ravana who created the Shiva Tandava. Apart from this, he was also extremely knowledgable in things like tantra, astrology, weapons, ayurveda etc. That is why he was called a great scholar.

When Nandi cursed Ravana

According to a legend, Ravana made fun of Nandi Maharaj, who is known as the vehicle of Shiva, because his face was like a monkey, after which Nandi in anger cursed Ravana that a monkey would be the reason for his downfall. Although Ravana was very knowledgeable but because of his arrogance he was cursed by many others, which later led to his death.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:00 [IST]