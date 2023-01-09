Why Khichdi Is Consumed On The Day Of Makara Sankranti? Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The day the Sun transits to the Zodiacal sign of Capricorn, the phase of Uttarayana begins and the day, celebrated as Makar Sankranti. This time Sankranti is all the more significant because of the arrival of Lord Shani into his own sign Capricorn. Sun and Saturn are born enemies and but by birth father and son. On this special day. Charitable activities and consumption of khichdi are prominently observed. The intent behind doing charitable activities can be comprehended as such. But why khichdi is consumed on this day? There is an interesting tale that forms a meaningful background for this Actually, there is an interesting story behind it. Today we are telling you how the tradition of eating Khichdi started on this day and what is the importance and benefits of eating Khichdi. Khichdi became a festive tradition which was started by none other than Nath yogi. The story goes thus.

How Gorakh Nath Discovered Khichdi

The war with Khilji had left Nath Yogi drained and weak of handling war anymore. Hunger caused decline in every one's health. Gorakh Nath came up with an idea of mixing pulses rice and vegetables, cooked them together and served this to every one which immediately energized the Nath yogi followers. They could see a great improvement in their health. You can see his idol installed in a temple in Gorakh Nath, Uttar Pradesh. He is served Khichdi made with rice, lentils and Haldi on the festival of Makar Sankranti for a prosperous harvest ahead. Needless to say, that Khichdi became a much sought-after food amongst Hindu households thereafter. Khichdi is indicative of the process of life and regeneration, and then the beginning of the new harvest year.

Spiritual Symbolism Of Khichdi

Khichdi comes under several planetary influences. Rice used in Khichdi is connected to Moon, Urad dal to Shani Dev, and turmeric to Guru or Jupiter, and green vegetables represent Mercury. Above all, ghee symbolises the Sun god. This is the exact reason why Khichdi is a totally different divine food with spiritual implications. The khichdi prepared on makara Sankranti has its own and unique restorative powers.

Khichdi eating has an associated belief as well. After consuming it, alms must be given to Brahmins. He should be called home and served Khichdi after which raw pulses, rice, turmeric, salt and vegetables must be donated.

Health Benefits Of Khichdi

Khichdi is both light on stomach, purse, and palate. Rice and dal together are easy to digest. Ghee sprinkled on top of the dish makes it all the more appetising. It strengthens immunity and prevents minor ailments. Probably Baba Gorakh Nath discovered this to help improve the health of the entire mankind. Khichdi keeps diseases away and conserves health. It restores, builds energy and prevents sickness It is wholesome, fibrous, proteinaceous, vitamin and mineral laden to the brim. It is a heavenly dish for those who want to improve their health and conserve it for a longer time.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 19:15 [IST]