Why Are Lemons Used In Durga Pujas And Tantric Practices? Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Pujas accessories normally contain coconuts which are to be used for puja. In case they are not available, it can be replaced by lemons. While prostrating to a Guru, in a math or temple, two lemons are usually offered as one of the lemons will be returned to the giver as a mark of blessing. When you offer lemons as prasadam to God, in a temple, one will be given back to you in order to squeeze the juice, add a pinch of salt, sugar and honey and consume it.

A lemon has a spiritual side to its multifarious benefits. Used mostly in Durga puja and other tantric practices, this fruit emits very powerful vibrations and leads your puja to success. They have this power to absorb the spiritual vibrations in the atmosphere. Lemon given as prasad, should not be thrown in the dustbin or the area where the crossroads meet. If it has been given to you as a prasad, keep it in puja mandir or throw it into a flowing lake. Any other way should not be tried.

Lemon Peel Diyas: How Are They Usually Used?

Lemon Peel Diya is usually lit with a lemon peel during the pujas which emits positivity into the environment. The smell of burning lime soothes you from within. Lemon garlands are all the more soothing and hence they are placed on the idol of the Goddess which cools the ugra or aggressive form of hers. Lemon not only emits positive vibrations it also wipes away the the evil forces from the premises. Lemons are actually crushed under the vehicle tyres to remove any negative influence on them. A new lemon is hung with chillies which actually works as an antidote for evil eyes. Private shops and certain homes do have this arrangement done at the main door. Lemon placed in a tumbler of water also removes the presence of any negative energy in sight.

How Is Puja Done using lemon Diya to Goddess Durga?

Nine thin-skinned lemons have to be chosen for the puja of Goddess Durga, cut into half horizontally. Lemons are not supposed to be cut vertically even otherwise. Extract the juice. The squeezed-out half of the lime should be twisted upside down and the pulp should be removed totally. This lemon bowl that is formed, should be filled with ghee, a wick should be dipped into it.

The inside of the lemon represents our self which is pure and pristine and this has to be shown to Goddess, and the pulp which we threw away signify our arishadvargas, that is six enemies of our soul. The green portion which we turned upside down is the Maya that shrouds us all the time. A lemon lamp also increases the positive vibrations in the environment, the smell that is emitted from the lemon lamp is very soothing, and calms the mind.

What Do The Wicks Signify?

Choose a wick made of banana stem fibre as it removes sins and ancestral curses. Cotton wick brings fortune. Lotus stem wick eliminates our previous karma and blesses us with a happy life in the present. If you use a yellow cotton, for a wick, it gets you the grace of Goddess and frees you from the birth cycles and misfortunes as long as you are living on earth. Red cotton cloth wick helps resolve marriage related issues and impediments in begetting progeny and saves you from spells and mantras.

How is Lime used in tantric practices?

If the lemons have been stuck to Trishuls, murtis, yagnya kund etc, certainly it indicates that a tantric practice has been done to deflect the evil spirits from the place. Indian chilli works like charm to ward off evil eyes.

Long-time back, people used to believe that hanging a lemon over the head of sick people would cure them of the sickness caused due to evil spirits inside the patient's body. This belief apart, the lime which is used for healing purposes should be blessed by a god or goddess or some saint. A garland made of lemons are offered to Goddess Kali and Durga to ward off evil spirits.

When we walk on the roads, especially near the crossroads, we would have spotted Kumkum smeared lime which we invariably step on and then walk away without our knowledge. But shastras say that they are the ones used for tantric practices and hence have Kumkum applied over them and that they should not be trampled upon or even crossed while walking, but see that your feet do not come into contact with the lemon. We have seen many people who visit some place in a happy mood but return grumpy and all enraged and irritated without reason which may baffle the family members. It may be that they would have stepped on a lemon on their way back home. This could be one of the reasons why.

So lemon is a fruit with divine connotations and has to be treated carefully for best outcomes.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 15:24 [IST]