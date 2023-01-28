When Lord Sri Ramachandra Sent Food To Swami Vivekananda: Know The Story Behind This Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Swami Vivekananda, was devoted to Lord Rama, roamed about the entire stretch of the country, trying to unite all Indians with a patriotic spirit and spiritual awakening. Swami Vivekananda was moving all over India as a wandering monk, penniless, and relying totally on God. One day, he was resting on a railway platform at Tari Ghat station, hungry and helpless for a long time.

When He Sat On The Railway Platform

As usual, he never had a penny of his own to spend on his daily requirements as someone from somewhere would land at the right time, near him to provide him food and all that he needed for subsistence. It so happened that a businessman who was insufferably vain and arrogant sat next to him. He obviously did not take kindly to Swami's appearance and looks, opened his lunch box, started eating the laddu and puris and commented harshly saying that Swami could eat whatever he wanted if he cared to earn some money for a decent living. He did not appreciate the importance of spirituality in a man's life. Swami was obviously very hungry as he had not eaten for two days but he observed silence at the rebuke of the businessman.

Food Arrives

Within a few minutes, a man carrying a bundle and a jug of water came in search of someone, stepped into the bogie and looking at Swami, he walked up to him, sat there, spread the mat, and requested Swami to sit. He gave him water to drink and then opened the bundle that contained laddus and poori-curry and more. Vivekananda was quite puzzled but touched by his gesture and asked him what made him do this service to him as he did not know who this person was nor had he told him to bring these things to him.

Strange Man's Reply

But this strange man replied that he had brought food to only Vivekananda and nobody else and said that he was a sweets vendor and saw Lord Rama in his afternoon sleep who told him to immediately prepare puri and laddus and hand them over to Vivekananda immediately as he was hungry for two days and Rama was distressed due to that. When he delayed preparing puris, Rama hurried him again. So the strange man came running to him with puris and curry and some laddus which he had prepared in the morning. The vendor called Vivekananda to sit on the mat and consume what he gave him to eat. Vivekananda's eyes welled up with tears and he thanked the man profusely to which the vendor asked him not to thank him as it was all the will of Ram and nothing else.

Businessman's Response

Businessman fell at the feet of Vivekananda and dusted it with his hands saying that he was sorry that he treated Vivekananda very unfairly.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 17:58 [IST]