Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pooja: What It Is, Rituals And Benefits Of Performing It Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

The Bhoomi Pooja of the much-awaited Ayodhya Ram Mandir has brought a wave of happiness and harmony among the people. The Bhoomi Pooja is scheduled to begin on 5 August 2020 and for this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the brick of the foundation of the temple. As per reports, people of Ayodhya will be welcoming Lord Rama by banging plates outside their houses. Moreover, people will be lighting Diyas in their houses as well as the temple to welcome Lord Rama at his birthplace.

We can easily feel that people are quite eager for the Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Those who don't know what Bhoomi Pooja is can read this article to read more.

What Is Bhoomi Pooja

Bhoomi Pooja is a ritual performed by people when they first start the construction or agriculture work on the land. The Puja is performed to worship Goddess Bhoomi, the deity of earth and soil along with Vastu Purush, the deity of direction. The purpose of performing Bhoomi Pooja is to eradicate all the Vastu dosh and evil effects from the land on which the agriculture or construction work is to be performed. The pooja is performed by the owner of the land. The pooja is intended for seeking forgiveness from Mother Earth and Nature for uprooting the living organisms dwelling in that land.

Where Is It Performed

The Bhoomi Pooja is performed in the northeast direction of the land on which construction and agriculture work are to be carried out. This is because the northeast part of any land or building is quite auspicious and therefore, people perform pooja in the same direction. The northeast direction is considered to be quite auspicious for

Once the pooja rituals are performed, the digging should first begin in the same direction. Not only this, but the northeast wall of any building should be shorter than the rest of the walls. This is done to ensure that the morning light and sun rays enter the house in a better manner.

Who Performs The Pooja

The pooja is usually performed by the head of the house or the owner of the land. If the owner of the land isn't married, then the head of the family will sit in the pooja. It is usually a married couple who performs the pooja along with a learned and experienced priest. It is important to understand that Shilanyas or bricklaying is different from Bhoomi Poojan. The former is basically a part of the Bhoomi Pooja.

Rituals Of Bhoomi Pooja

At first, the site is cleared and all dirt and trash are removed from the site.

The worshipper wears new clothes for performing the pooja. One can also wear clean clothes if he/she can't afford new clothes.

The worshipper should be facing in the east direction.

On a clean platform, the deities (Goddess Bhoomi, Vastu Purush, Panchtattva and Lord Ganesha) should be placed.

The pooja is begun by first worshipping Lord Ganesha.

After this, the worshipper takes Sankalpa, also known as the resolution, to use the land for positive work. Along with the Sankalpa, Pran Pratishtha, Shatkarma and Manglik Dravya Sthapana are also performed.

A coconut covered in red cloth is placed on the ground.

Hawan is performed as a part of the ritual.

Benefits Of Bhoomi Pooja

The pooja is performed to ward off all the evils from land and ensure that it is free from all sorts of negativity.

It is believed that Bhoomi Poojan helps in the smooth completion of the construction work without any hurdles.

It ensures the well being and prosperity of people who will be living on that property or using it for other purposes.