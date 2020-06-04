Vat Purnima Vrat 2020: Know About The Date, Rituals And Significance Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Hindu married women across the country will be observing the Vat Purnima Vrat on 5 June 2020. Every year the festival is celebrated at the Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Jyeshtha. This festival is quite similar to Vat Savitri Puja. The festival is dedicated to the eternal love between a husband and wife. On this day, married women observe a fast and worship the deities for blessing their husband with a long and happy life. In order to know more about this festival, read the article.

Muhurta For Vat Purnima Vrat

The Muhurta for Vat Purnima Vrat will begin at 3:17 am on 5 June 2020. The Muhurta will end at 12:41 am on 6 June 2020. During this duration, women can observe the fast and worship the deity according to the rituals.

Rituals Of This Festival

● On this day, women need to wake up early and freshen up.

● Clean your house and then take a bath by adding a few drops of Ganga Jal in your bathing water.

● After bathing, wear new clothes and jewellery. You can also do your makeup.

● Wearing a yellow or red saree on this day is considered to be quite auspicious.

● Now offer Arghya to Lord Surya (sun). Also, put water in the roots of Vat (Banyan Tree).

● Now worship the tree with jal, Roli, flowers, fruits, Chandan, Dubh, the offerings prepared by you.

● Listen to Vrat Katha and tie the Raksha Sutra (sacred thread) around the tree 7 or 11 times.

● After this, take blessings of your elders and mother-in-law. Now, offer fruits to your husband and offer him water to drink.

Significance Of Vat Purnima Vrat

● The festival is quite similar to Vat Savitri Puja. The only difference is of the date and regions in which the festival is considered.

● On this day, women worship the Banyan tree and Lord Brahma.

● The reason why the Banyan Tree is worshipped on this day is that Savitri saved her husband and brought him back to life under the Banyan Tree.

● The Katha of this festival is similar to that of Vat Savitri Puja.

● Women worship the tree also because the tree signifies the long life, prosperity and the holy trinity i.e., Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha.

● The fast observed by women signifies the devotion and love of a woman for her husband.