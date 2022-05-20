Unlucky Plants: Avoid Growing These Nine Forbidden Plants At Home, As Per Vastu

1. Cactus Plant Vastu Shastra strictly says not to keep this plant at home even though they look magnificent and gorgeous. There is a belief that the thorns of this plant attract bad and negative energy toward the house and can bring bad luck to anyone's home or property. Also, plants that ooze sticky liquid must not be added to homes. However, rose plants are exempted from this.

2. Cotton Plant This plant is considered inauspicious and must be avoided at any cost. There is a belief that this plant attracts misunderstandings and poverty. Therefore, cotton plants must be kept outside the house and not inside.

3. Mehendi Plant This pungent plant must not enter the house as in Myrtle or Mehendi Plant, evil spirits reside in it and therefore, it is inauspicious as per the Vastu. Adding this plant to the house can cause stress and rob one of their mental peace.

4. Plum Plant Even though the fruits of dates are delicious to eat, planting its tree in the garden or courtyard of your house is considered inauspicious in Vastu. It is called a disruptive tree, and planting this in the house can create hurdles in all auspicious work and increase your debt. This will eventually lead to misfortune.

5. Bonsai Plant Bonsai plants look incredibly beautiful and there is no doubt about that but having the smaller version of a big tree in your house is not recommended by Vastu Shastra. Even though they are gorgeous, it is said that they interfere with the life of inhabitants in the house. Also, symbolically placing this at your home can lead to stunted growth of your carrier or business.

6. Date Palm Tree This tree look very beautiful and people like to keep it at home to enhance the beauty of the house. But, according to Vastu, keeping this plant inside home can invite poverty and money will flow away from you like water. One can never become financially strong if one keeps it at home.

7. Acacia (Babul) Tree This tree is said to contain Ayurvedic properties, but as per Vastu Shastra, it must neither be planted in the house nor around the house. This one has thorns and said to become an obstance in one's progress. Also, it can be the cause of household problems. Refrain from this plant at all cost.

8. Tamarind Tree This tree is famous for the tangy fruit it bears but having this plant in the home can attract negative energy. It can also create an atmosphere of fear in the house and rob your peace away. The evil energy can further cause your stress. Therefore, it is best to avoid this plant.