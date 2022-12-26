The True Love Of Gopis Towards Krishna That Transcended Human Barriers Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

True love blindly feels happiness in the happiness of its beloved, even if the beloved has caused untold sorrow. True love is all about giving and sacrificing. It is the true way of living for another person selflessly in the world.

Visitor From Krishna's Mathura Meets Gopis

One traveller while travelling to Mathura, passed by the holy land of Vrindavan and saw the Gopis, immersed in sorrow even after days of taking leave from him. They were obviously missing Krishna, and his blissful flute and the time they spent with him. They conveyed with tearful eyes, their anguish and taking the visitor to those places where Krishna had performed his leelas, they lamented over and over again. They were languishing for Krishna's presence in their lives during his absence. They asked the visitor from Mathura- How is our Krishna, is he happy there, will he visit Vrindavan again?"

The visitor felt very pained at the sight and questions that the gopis shot at him. He said that he had seen with his eyes, how blissful was Krshna in the company of Rukmini and Bhama. He must have even forgotten gopis.". He thought that by speaking so, the Gopis would instantly detach themselves from Krishnas love and feel remorseful. But the Gopis were undeterred and not at all bothered about his outburst.

Gopis' Unusual Response

The moment they heard that Krishna was living happily, their faces lit up and exclaimed "Is it so, Is our Krishna happy? We do not need any more good news than this. If he is happy, we are happy. Thanks for being so helpful to us." The Gopis removed their gold bangles and rings and gave it to the visitor saying that they were rewarded by the news.

When the visitor was about to leave, the Gopis thronged around him saying that they had some butter prepared in their houses which they want to send through the visitor to Krishna. They also told him not to tell Krishna that they were missing Krishna a lot, since Krishna would feel very pained at that. They clearly told him that they wanted Krishna to be happy.

Visitor was hopelessly moved by their story and their true love. He took the butter vessel from them and left with tears in his eyes. After he reached Mathura, he reached Lord Krishnas palace.

Lord Krishna's Reaction

As he was entering the palace, Krishna stopped Rukmini who was about to serve him food, saying that he had just smelt Brindavan from right where he was sitting. He strongly felt the presence of a visitor from Brindavan. He asked Rukmini to greet him with respect, wash his feet,that has been purified by the dust of Vrindavan and get that water to Krishna, for him to mix it with water and drink before consuming any food. He also asked for the butter that the Gopis had sent him to take it.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 20:30 [IST]