The Indian Woman Who Claims She Was Escorted Back Home By Lord Rama In USA Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

This story first appeared in one of the Marathi magazines "Satya Katha" and thereafter it got rapidly circulated through the social media, and later stunned the world. It was in the wake of the year 1982-83, when an Indian woman went on a work-related tour to Brooklyn, New York.

One Day At Workplace...

She used to go about her work as sincerely as she could. One fine day, due to huge targets, she was compelled to stay back and work till that day's assignment was completed. When it was done, she woke up to the surroundings, and suddenly realized it was late evening and that she had to rush home. As luck would have it, there was no taxi in sight and the place she was stranded in was around a kilometre and a half away from her residence. To add to the fear, the situation was gruesome as she had to pass through a locality notorious for theft and anti-social activities which she had to cross before she reached home. Things had come a standstill and she had nowhere to go. Summoning her courage and grit, she decided to walk the entire distance although the thought of crossing that patch full of thugs mortified her. The only thing that she remembered was the Rama Raksha Stotra which she knew by heart from her childhood. Reciting a particular sloka from this Stotra, she slowly walked her way through the thick of the night, passing the dark alley full of goons. She knew the meaning of the Stotra in full, and hence had chosen this sloka to chant.

The Sloka That Saved Her

" a'Atta sajja dhanusha vishuprasha vaksahya shuga nishang sanginou"'This actually meant "May Lord Rama and Lakshmana armed with bows and arrows always escort me on my way to protect me."

As she was walking with a rather unsure of what would befall her, the Rama nama which she chanted gave her the strength and will to face it. She could see a bunch of ferocious looking black men who spoke in high pitched voices, and immediately left the place with voice hushed to silence. They fell silent and as she passed them by, receded and gave way to her. Oblivious of all this, she reached her residence and beamed a friendly smile at her acquaintance who stood watching her. Upon reaching home, she completed the rest of the Stotra and prayed to Lord Ram expressing her delight and gratitude.

The Surprised Acquaintance

This acquaintance approached her the next morning and threw a curious question at her. What was the problem yesterday? Were you in trouble? Because you were escorted by two policemen." She was taken aback and answered that she had not engaged any escort to take her back home. He still insisted that he saw two tough and sturdy police officers with loaded revolvers following her steps with a thunderous gait.

Now she realised who the policemen were. They were her deities she worshipped in a nook of her puja mandir, who had heard her prayers. With copious tears flowing from her eyes, with throat choked, she stood stunned.

A Ram devotee obviously had published this story in a Marathi magazine called 'Satya Katha. ' She realized that Lord is beyond all boundaries of time, place and other orientations and that he is ever willing to save his devotees if they reach out to him with a heartfelt prayer.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.



GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 17:00 [IST]