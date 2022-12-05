Somnath Temple In Junagadh: History, Legend And Best Time To Visit Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Located in the Veraval region of Junagadh district, the Somnath temple is one of the most sacred 12 jyotirlingas that means 'Lord of Moon. ' Somanath is located at the confluence of the Saraswati, Hiranya and Kapila rivers which is called the Triveni Sangam. It is the first of the jyotirlingas and known to be a place where Lord Shiva manifested.

Somanath Temple In Junagadh: Legend

Soma constructed the temple upon Lord Brahma's advice. in gratitude to Lord Shiva who cured him of his illness that was caused by Daksha Prajapati's curse. The Somnath Temple is the seventh temple constructed to commemorate Lord Somnath,.During the later years, King Bhimdev of Anhilwad made the temple from stone. The temple was plundered 17 times and looted and destroyed by Mahmud Ghazni and rebuilt many times.

Somnath Temple In Junagadh: History And Significance

This pilgrimage town known as 'Prabhas Patan', has been built at the tip of the landmass in Gujarat. This temple exists at the meeting point of Saraswathi and the sea. Built-in Solanki style, the temple has sabha mandap (sanctum sanctorum and the Shikhar and Nrtiya mandap. The Temple apex is at a height of 155 ft and the kalash weighs 10 tons. Mahmud Ghazni demolished the temple. . After this period, Somnath was reconstructed by Pratishtha King Nag Bhatt II who constructed the temple for the third time using a red stone (sandstone) stone.

After Junagadh got integrated with the union of India, Sir Vallabha Bhai Patel ordered the reconstruction of Somnath temple in Junagadh in 1947. The ruins of the temple were removed from sight and the mosque was shifted to a far-off place, iN 1951, the temple was finally built. The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stands in front of the temple in honour of his contribution to this caiuse.

The Somnath temple along with Museum, Somnath beach and Junagadh Gate attract hordes of visitors. The temple also holds a sound and light show which attracts a huge crowd. Although Somnath is a temple town, there are several guest houses with mid-range accommodation apart from one VIP guest house that is run by the temple trust. Dharamsalas and Sanskrisk Bhavans, which are also constructed there, serve people on a first come first served basis.

The basic vegetarian menu is offered Also, some stalls nearby sell buttermilk, chocolates and ice creams. Visit Somanath temple between October to March as the weather is cool and pleasant for visitors to visit the temple.

Somanath Temple In Junagadh: Best Time To Visit

October to March are the best months to visit Somnath temple. During this time the weather remains cool and becomes favourable for the temple visitors.

