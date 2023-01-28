Just In
Shaligram Stone: The Much Worshipped Form Of Lord Vishnu Found Only Near The Kali Gandaki River
Shaligram is most commonly found in the houses of Krishna Devotees who worship it as a form of Krishna. It is a jet-black stone that is brought from Muktinath Nepal from the banks of Gandaki river. Saligrams are considered as personified forms of Lord Vishnu. Shaligram scientifically speaking is a fossilised ammonoid dating back to time of yore and has been a topic of research over the years and it comes in different shapes and sizes.
Worship Method Of The Shaligram Stone
The Shaligram shila contains Lord Vishnus infinite and powerful energy. Once you install it in your puja room, you need to continue doing puja to it on a daily basis. If shaligram is not worshipped at home, it inflicts several types of problems on the family members, It is already awakened and hence needs no activation through mantras. Invocation is not needed for these shilas.
Puja should be done even it is for a brief while. This will energize the Shaligram further and spreads happiness and peace to all residents of the home. If you wish to install a Shaligram at home, do so by keeping it on a copper plate. After the puja, remove all the previous days flowers and shower the Shaligram deity with fresh flowers, offer food, and place a fresh Tulsi leaf next to the Shaligram.
Shaligram can be worshipped in several ways. Here is a time-tested way to worship them, let us learn one way to worship them.
1. Conduct Jalabhishek to the Shaligram with either Ganges water or regular water.
2. Then carry out panchamrit abhisheka and then again pour plalin water over it and wipe it with a cloth.
3. Apply Chandan tika on the Shaligram.
4. Do puja with flowers and Tulsi leaves.
5. Light a Diya infront of the Shaligram stone.
6. Chant Hari or Vishnu mantra continuously up to minimum 21 times to one rosary of 108 times.
7. Repeat the same puja procedure daily. Keep a shankha next to Shaligram shila as it is yet another accessory that Lord Vishnu owns. He owns the chakra, Padma, Gada and shankha.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
