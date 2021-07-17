Sawan Maas 2021: Significance Of This Month Among The Hindus Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

In a Hindu year, the month of Sawan, also known as Shravan is considered to be most auspicious. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan is the fifth month in a Hindu year. As per the Hindu mythology, it is believed that the Shravan Nakshatra rules the sky on the Purnima (full moon day) and on most of the days of this month. Apart from this, there are many other significance of this month.

People often wonder what makes this festival so significant. So, today we are here to tell you about the same. Scroll down the article to read more.

Why Shravan Maas Is Dear To Lord Shiva

As per the HIndu scriptures, when the Suras and Asuras began churning the ocean i.e. performing the Samudra Manthan, it was a few days before the beginning of the Shravan Maas. When deities were churning the ocean along with the demons, various things were expected to come out. One of the things that came out of the divine ocean was the Halahal, a deadly poison. Now someone had to consume the poison as whatever came out of the ocean had to be used.

But none of the deities and demons dared to consume Halahal. All of them ran to Lord Shiva to help them out of this situation. Lord Shiva who was then into a deep meditation, listened to the requests and went on to consume the poison Himself. Since the poison was quite strong and would have destroyed anyone who consumed it, Lord Shiva decided to consume it for the sake of the world. When He drank the poison, He ensured to keep the poison in His throat. This is because Lord Shiva's stomach represents the universe and in case, the poison would have reached His stomach, it would have caused mayhem in the universe.

Therefore, Lord Shiva kept the poison in His throat. Since He kept the poison in His throat, it turned blue. The poison started burning the throat of Lord Shiva. To ease the burning sensation, the deities and demons started pouring cool water on Lord Shiva. Still, Lord Shiva didn't feel better. This is when Shravan month began. As soon as deities and demons poured water on Lord Shiva, He felt better.

Since then, Lord Shiva developed a liking for Shravan maas.

Why Shravan Maas Is So Important

One of the reasons why Shravan is important for Hindus is that the month is quite dear to Lord Shiva. He fulfills the wishes of those who worship Him devotedly during this month.

Moreover, as per the Hindu mythology, the Shravan Nakshatra rules during the Shravan month. The Shravan nakshatra is considered quite pious and fruitful.

People worship Lord Shiva during the entire month. In order to please HIm and seek His blessings, people observe fasts on Mondays. They listen to the vrat katha of Lord Shiva and offer Him various offerings. They also wear Rudraskh Mala during this month.

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 13:09 [IST]