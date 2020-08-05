ENGLISH

    Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Narendra Modi Lays The First Brick And Says It’s A Golden Day

    By

    The much-debated and awaited construction of the Ram Mandir on the Ram Janam Bhoomi in Ayodhya has finally started. But as we know that before initiating any construction work on any land, we perform the Bhoomi Poojan and foundation laying rituals, the same happened at the Ram Janam Bhoomi as well.

    On 5 August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He laid the first brick for the construction of the Mandir. While he laid the stone, there were a total of 175 people present at the ceremony.

    Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pooja: What It Is, Rituals And Benefits Of Performing It

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Saket Helipad. Donned in a traditional dhoti-kurta, Narendra Modi reached Hanuman Gadhi to perform the foundation laying ceremony. He laid the brick at 12:44 pm in the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony. He performed the pooja along with the Governor of the state Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. After performing the rituals and Pooja, PM Modi also addressed the nation. He said, "Like August 15, today's day holds a similar significance for crores of people who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple. The 'mandir' will mark a decisive change in the economy of Ayodhya." He also said that 5 August 2020 is a golden day for India and added that Ram Janam Bhoomi is liberated on this day. After the ceremony, PM Modi went to the debated Ram Janam Bhoomi area and there he did the 'Dandwat Pranam' to Lord Rama.

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, Home Minister Amit Shah and many others congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
