    Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: Here's The Date, Time And Where To Watch Thunder Moon Eclipse

    By

    The year 2020 has already witnessed two penumbral lunar eclipses on 10 January 2020 and 5 June 2020 and one solar eclipse on 21 June 2020. Now we are going to witness the third penumbral lunar eclipse on 5 July 2020. This will take place on the first Sunday of July and will be visible from different parts of the world. Today we are, therefore, going to tell you more about this eclipse in detail. To read more, scroll down the article.

    Timings Of The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

    The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of July 2020 will begin at 08:37 am according to the IST and will stay till 11:22 am IST. The eclipse will be at its peak at 09:59 am IST. This lunar eclipse will have a duration of 45 minutes. The penumbral magnitude will be 0.355.

    Where It Will Be Visible

    This eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Africa, Pacific, Antarctica, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South & West Europe. Since the lunar eclipse will take place during the broad daylight, it won't be visible in India. However, astronomy enthusiasts can watch the eclipse through live streaming on various digital platforms. The eclipse will be known as the 'Thunder Moon Eclipse'.

    Why It Is Called As 'Thunder Moon Eclipse'

    The reason why the lunar eclipse occurring on 5 July 2020 is being referred to as the Thunder Eclipse is because of the fact that July experiences thunderstorms and rainfall. According to the Maine Farmer Almanac published in the 1930s, there are different Indian names for all the full moon appearing in a year.

    The full moon that occurs in the month of July is named the Thunder Moon and therefore, the eclipse in this month is known as the 'Thunder Moon Eclipse'.

    What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

    Before we tell you about what a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is, let us tell you there are three different kinds of lunar eclipses. They are a total, partial and penumbral lunar eclipse.

    A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and Moon. The Earth blocks all the rays from the Sun and thus casts a dark shadow on the entire surface of the Moon visible from Earth.

    A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon travels through the outer penumbra of the Earth. Whereas the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon travels through the outer part of the Earth's shadow. This way the moon looks fainter during the penumbral lunar eclipse.

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
