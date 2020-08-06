Parijat Tree: Know The Legend Behind ‘Night Jasmine’ And Its Significance Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

In a ground-breaking ceremony yesterday, India witnessed how the foundation stone was laid on the ruins of Ayodhya's mosque. Keeping the year long debate aside, we saw on 5 August how the stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was beautifully performed by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Also, after the completion of the ceremony, he also planted a sapling of the Parijat Tree, which is considered to be quite auspicious and dear to Lord Rama.

Not only this tree has great significance in Hindu mythology, but its delicate yet beautiful white flowers that have an appealing fragrance. If you are wondering what makes this tree so important and dear to Lord Rama, then you can scroll down this article to read more.

Legend Associated With Parijat Tree

While Gods and demons were performing the Samundra Manthan, there were many things that came out from the ocean as a result of the churning. One such thing was the Parijat Tree. It is believed that this tree bore beautiful white flowers and had a divine fragrance. Both Gods and demons wanted to have that tree but then Lord Indra, the God of rain and thunderstorm took away the tree. After this, he planted the tree in his garden in Indrapuri, the heavenly abode of Lord Indra. Later, the tree was brought on the earth by Arjuna (one of the Pandavas), who was the son of Lord Indra. Kunti, the mother of Pandavas used to worship Lord Shiva by offering these flowers to him.

However, according to some mythology, the tree originated from the ashes of Kunti. Some mythological stories also state that Lord Krishna had stolen one branch of this tree while it was still in Indra's garden. He then brought the branch on earth and planted it in his garden. The reason why he stole the branch was that once Narad Muni brought some flowers of Parijat and gave it to Satyabhama, one of the wives of Lord Krishna. After inhaling the fragrance of the flowers, Satyabhama couldn't stop herself and asked about the flowers and their origin. To this Narad Muni said that the tree was in the garden of Lord Indra. But then Satyabhama wanted the tree in her garden as well. So Narad Muni asked Satyabhama to persuade Lord Krishna to get the tree from Indrapuri. Satyabhama did as she was suggested.

Now Narad Muni went and warned Lord Indra that someone might attempt to take away the tree. So when Lord Indra saw Lord Krishna leaving from his garden, he confronted Lord Krishna. This led to a fight between Lord Indra and Lord Krishna. After seeing himself losing the fight with Lord Krishna, Lord Indra cursed the tree that it will never bear any fruit.

Hence, the tree never bears any fruit even when it bears flowers.

Significance Of Parijat Tree

In Harivansh Puran, the tree is referred to as the 'Kalpa-Vriksha'.

This is also known as the wish bearing tree and therefore, newly married couples are advised to worship this tree and seek blessings from the same to ensure eternal love and marital bliss.

This tree bears white flowers that have five thin white petals with a pleasant fragrance.

The flowers of this tree bloom during the night and fall on the ground without any external force. Therefore, these are the only flowers that can be offered to God even if they are picked up from the ground.

The flowers usually spread its fragrance during the night and therefore is also known as the 'Night Jasmine'.