Mangalwar Upay: Tuesday Remedies To Get Rid Of Financial Problems, Mantras And Observances

Shravan month brings with it, a cartload of blessings for performing different vrats and festival observances. Mangal war or Tuesday is not only related to Lord Hanuman, but also to Mangal planet. On this day of Lord Hanuman, in case you are troubled by something, naturally, you will be low on enthusiasm and willpower. Read to know more about Mangalwar upay (Tuesday remedies) to encounter all the challenges.

Lord Hanuman (the Monkey God in Hinduism) is known to be a reservoir of power which he uses for the sake of devotees, who pray to him for the eradication of pain from their lives. A Tuesday prayer can have enormously positive effects. If you are one of those, who feel success is eluding you, or it just disappears from your life, you ought to think of Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays. It opens closed doors and takes you in the direction of success.

Tie four peppers below a thread and three chillies above and in the middle of a thread on a Saturday or Tuesday morning, and hang them on the door of your house or the area where you conduct your business. This remedy keeps negativity at bay and breathes in a new whiff of positivity. Do this remedy on Saturday or Tuesday. On a Sunday or a Tuesday, place a Neelkanth feather under the bed of your toddler who has frequent crying spells.

Uttering the names or naam of Bajrang Bali boosts your positivity quotient. Tuesday is the day dedicated to Lord Hanuman whose worship, is believed to turn your dreams into reality. Considered, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman is known by several names according to the feats he performed.

How To Get Rid Of Financial Problems

If you are in financial doldrums or facing a dearth of good fortune, try the following remedy related to Lord Hanuman.

Light an earthen lamp with a wick dipped in mustard oil, and recite Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday, in a Hanuman temple. If possible, donate daily essentials to the needy that day.

Goddess Lakshmi will be extremely pleased if you feed a cow, after completing your morning bath.

Write Jai Shri Ram using sandal paste on 11 Peepal leaves that are clean, and then offer these leaves at a Lord Hanuman temple. This wipes out the financial crisis.

After bathing on Tuesday, break a leaf from the big tree and wash it with clean water. Now place this leaf in front of Hanumanji and after this, the saffron is written on it. Now keep this leaf in your purse. Your purse will be full of money throughout the year

To get rid of debt, chant the 'Om Hanumate Namah' mantra 108 times in the morning.

If you have loaned a heavy amount from someone, return it as instalments or as a principal amount on Tuesday itself. Your debts will clear on their own.

It is considered auspicious to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday. By this Bajrang Bali is pleased and provides financial prosperity, due to which you get freedom from debt. By the grace of Lord Hanuman, domestic discord is also resolved.

How To Get Rid Of Job-Related Problems

For job issues, offer jaggery and gram prasad to Lord Hanuman and distribute them on the temple premises.

Problems with respect to employment are solved if you consume a sweet drink in the temple of Lord Hanuman on Tuesday.

If obstacles are hindering your progress in the job or your marriage is getting postponed indefinitely, then the below mantras, if uttered, would be of utmost benefit.

Mantras-

आदिदेव नमस्तुभ्यं सप्तसप्ते दिवाकर (Adidev Namastubhyam Saptasapte Divakar)

त्वं रवे तारय स्वास्मानस्मात्संसार सागरात (Tvam Rave Taray Swasmanasmatsansar Sagrat)

ओम नमो हनुमते रुद्रावताराय विश्वरूपाय अमित विक्रमाय प्रकटपराक्रमाय महाबलाय सूर्य कोटिसमप्रभाय रामदूताय स्वाहा (Om Namo Hanumate Rudravataray Vishwaroopa Amit Vikramaya Prakatparakramay Mahabalaya Surya Kotisamprabhay Ramdutay Swaha)

How To Obtain Blessings For Wish Fulfilment

Visit Ram temple on a Tuesday. Apply the vermillion pasted on the forehead of Lord Hanuman on the feet of Goddess Sita using your right thumb and pray for your wish to be fulfilled.

Visit Lord Hanuman temple on any Tuesday. It is better to offer chola to him and recite the Chalisa seven times. Offer vermillion and jasmine oil. Your wishes would be instantly fulfilled.

Complete your morning rituals on a Tuesday, light a ghee lamp to the idol of Lord Hanuman and chant one Rudraksha rosary of the mantra 'Om Hanumate Namaha.

Recite Sundarkanda on Tuesday and it will effectively keep your problems at bay and earn you the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Place a Hanuman Yantra in your Puja Mandir on Tuesday. Worship the yantra every day. Your wishes would be realized.

Offer perfume and rosary beads to Hanuman, on a Tuesday. fulfils all your wishes.

Observe a fast on Tuesday for Lord Hanuman to get rid of all the problems that are plaguing your life.

Feed jaggery and gram to monkeys on Tuesday as it is an ideal remedy that helps you reach your goals and dreams.

It is believed that Shani's effects can be neutralized by only Lord Hanuman. Shani dosh is warded off if you make a black-coloured pot and place coal and a rupee coin inside it. Then immerse it in flowing water nearby and chant Jai Shri Ram in a Hanuman temple. Effects of Saturn dosh will be mitigated.

Donate coconuts on a Tuesday to Lord Hanuman in the temple. It brings under control the troubled mind and the restlessness. It has a calming effect on a distraught mind.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 10:26 [IST]