Maha Shivratri 2022: Offer These Flowers To Lord Shiva And Seek His Blessings

Lord Shiva is one of the most-worshipped deities in Hinduism. People worship Him every day, especially during Maha Shivratri. It is a huge festival celebrated all over India. Today we are here to tell you which flowers you can offer to Lord Shiva on this Maha Shivratri. Scroll down to read more.

1. Hibiscus

Hibiscus is one of those flowers that you can always offer to Lord Shiva. The flower is considered to be one of the most auspicious things that one can offer to the deity. It is believed that offering these flowers to Lord Shiva, blesses one with prosperity, wealth, strength, positivity and happiness.

2. Parijata

Parijata is considered to be a divine flower as per Hindu mythology. The flower is considered to be the favourite of Lord Rama, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. But you can offer this flower to Lord Shiva as well as He is quite fond of these beautiful and sweet-smelling flowers. It is said that of one offers these flowers to Lord Shiva, the person is blessed with mental peace, determination, prosperity and health.

3. Lotus

Lotus is often considered to be the symbol of prosperity and peace. Though this flower is mostly offered to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shiva is too fond of this flower. It is said that offering this flower to Lord Shiva can help one in getting His blessings. He also blesses one with salvation, provided he/she offers lotus flowers with devotion and pure intentions.

4. Rose

Rose is a beautiful flower and it is offered to many Gods including Lord Shiva. It is said that offering roses to Lord Shiva can bless one with immunity, good health, long life and happiness.

5. Jasmine

It is said that offering jasmine flowers to Lord Shiva brings prosperity, positivity and wealth into one's life. Not only this, but this will also bless your household with ample grains. You will never have any shortage of ration.

6. Bael Pushpa

Bael leaves are quite dear to Lord Shiva. He is extremely fond of these trident leaves. But do you know that the flowers of the Bael tree are also favourite of Lord Shiva? Offering bael flowers to Lord Shiva can bless you with marital bliss. Those who are facing problems in finding a suitable partner or getting married should offer Bael flowers to Lord Shiva.

7. Juhi

This is one of the most beautiful flowers that one can offer to Lord Shiva. The flower is known to have a mesmerising and sweet fragrance. One can offer this flower to Lord Shiva to prevent any shortage of grains in his/her household.

8. Flax flower

Flax flowers are also known as Alsi flowers in Hindi. Those who want to gain the blessings of both Lord Vishnu and Shiva should offer this flower to Lord Shiva.