Just In
- 32 min ago Read Ganesha Chalisa Lyrics In English And Hindi
-
- 1 hr ago Holi 2021 Special: Malpua Recipe To Try At Your Home
- 1 hr ago Shanaya Kapoor Shows Off Her Sizzling Looks As She Announces Her Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions
- 2 hrs ago 17 Foods That May Help Increase Oxytocin Levels Naturally
Don't Miss
- Movies Vijay Sethupathi Shares His Massy First Look From Bollywood Debut Mumbaikar
- Technology Here's How To Use Vi VIC To Recharge Prepaid And Postpaid Numbers
- News Puducherry elections 2021: Double engine growth if NDA is voted to power, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Sports KKR players start assembling in Mumbai ahead of IPL
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In March
- Finance Be Ready For The Penalty If You Don’t Perform These Tasks Before March 31
- Automobiles Datsun Car Discount For March 2021: Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On GO+, GO & Redi-GO
- Education Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2021: Last Day To Raise Objection
Here’s The Durga Aarti Lyrics In English Along With The Meaning
Goddess Durga is believed to be the epitome of power, might and beauty. She is Shakti, the source of all kinds of power, energy and strength. The warrior form of Goddess Parvati, Goddess Durga is known for slaying demons, evils and negativity and bringing peace to the universe. People worship Goddess Durga and Her nine forms every now and then. Devotees usually worship Goddess Durga by chanting mantras, shlokas and hymns. They also perform aarti and sing a devotional hymn during the same.
But if you are someone who doesn't know how to sing aarti, scroll down the article to read the lyrics of the same.
Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri
Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Brahma Shivri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri. The powerful trinity - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva - meditate upon you every day and night.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko
Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko
Meaning: The bright vermillion adorns your forehead, and the fragrance of the musk is enchanting. Your eyes twinkle, and your beautiful face looks like the enchanting Moon.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje
Rakt Pushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje
Meaning: Your body shimmers like gold, and your red attire is spellbinding. And the garland of red flowers decorates your neck.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari
Sur-Nar-Muni Jan Seva, Tin Ke Dukh Hari
Meaning: O Mother Goddess, you are the one who is mounted on a lion. You hold a skull and a sword in your hands. You are the one who rids the saints, men and the sages of all their grief.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti
Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti
Meaning: Your earrings and the pearl nose ring look captivating, and you emit a light that is brighter than a thousand Suns and Moons put together.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati
Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati
Meaning: O Mother Goddess, you are the slayer of demons Shumbh, Nishumbh, Mahishasura and Dhumravilochan. Your eyes reflect the wrath day in and day out.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare
Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare
Meaning: Glory to the Mother Goddess, who annihilated Chand and Mund, Raktabeej, Madhu and Kaitabha. You are the one who eliminates fear.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani
Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patrani
Meaning: You are the manifestation of consorts of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. You are the ultimate ruler of Shiva's heart.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri.
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon
Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru
Meaning: The sixty-four Yoginis sing and Bhairon dances in your presence to the tunes of the Mridanga and damaru.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata
Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta
Meaning: You are the Mother of this Universe, you are the saviour. You relieve devotees of their troubles and you shower them with happiness and prosperity.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari
Manovanchit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari
Meaning: You hold the war mudras to bless your children and those who worship you get blessed with all that they wish for.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati
Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti
Meaning: Items like incense sticks, camphor and wicks are kept on a golden platter for you, and you emit light brighter than crores of gems.
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri
Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave
Kahat Shivanand Swami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave
Meaning: The one who sings the aarti every day, gets blessed with happiness and riches, says Shivanand Swami.