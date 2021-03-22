Here’s The Durga Aarti Lyrics In English Along With The Meaning

ENGLISH

    By

    Goddess Durga is believed to be the epitome of power, might and beauty. She is Shakti, the source of all kinds of power, energy and strength. The warrior form of Goddess Parvati, Goddess Durga is known for slaying demons, evils and negativity and bringing peace to the universe. People worship Goddess Durga and Her nine forms every now and then. Devotees usually worship Goddess Durga by chanting mantras, shlokas and hymns. They also perform aarti and sing a devotional hymn during the same.

    But if you are someone who doesn't know how to sing aarti, scroll down the article to read the lyrics of the same.

    Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri

    Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Brahma Shivri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri. The powerful trinity - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva - meditate upon you every day and night.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko

    Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko

    Meaning: The bright vermillion adorns your forehead, and the fragrance of the musk is enchanting. Your eyes twinkle, and your beautiful face looks like the enchanting Moon.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje

    Rakt Pushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje

    Meaning: Your body shimmers like gold, and your red attire is spellbinding. And the garland of red flowers decorates your neck.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari

    Sur-Nar-Muni Jan Seva, Tin Ke Dukh Hari

    Meaning: O Mother Goddess, you are the one who is mounted on a lion. You hold a skull and a sword in your hands. You are the one who rids the saints, men and the sages of all their grief.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti

    Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti

    Meaning: Your earrings and the pearl nose ring look captivating, and you emit a light that is brighter than a thousand Suns and Moons put together.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati

    Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati

    Meaning: O Mother Goddess, you are the slayer of demons Shumbh, Nishumbh, Mahishasura and Dhumravilochan. Your eyes reflect the wrath day in and day out.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare

    Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare

    Meaning: Glory to the Mother Goddess, who annihilated Chand and Mund, Raktabeej, Madhu and Kaitabha. You are the one who eliminates fear.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani

    Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patrani

    Meaning: You are the manifestation of consorts of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. You are the ultimate ruler of Shiva's heart.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri.

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon

    Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru

    Meaning: The sixty-four Yoginis sing and Bhairon dances in your presence to the tunes of the Mridanga and damaru.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata

    Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta

    Meaning: You are the Mother of this Universe, you are the saviour. You relieve devotees of their troubles and you shower them with happiness and prosperity.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari

    Manovanchit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari

    Meaning: You hold the war mudras to bless your children and those who worship you get blessed with all that they wish for.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati

    Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti

    Meaning: Items like incense sticks, camphor and wicks are kept on a golden platter for you, and you emit light brighter than crores of gems.

    Om Jai Ambe Gauri

    Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

    Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave

    Kahat Shivanand Swami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave

    Meaning: The one who sings the aarti every day, gets blessed with happiness and riches, says Shivanand Swami.

    More DURGA News

    Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 18:00 [IST]
