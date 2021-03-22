Here’s The Durga Aarti Lyrics In English Along With The Meaning Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Goddess Durga is believed to be the epitome of power, might and beauty. She is Shakti, the source of all kinds of power, energy and strength. The warrior form of Goddess Parvati, Goddess Durga is known for slaying demons, evils and negativity and bringing peace to the universe. People worship Goddess Durga and Her nine forms every now and then. Devotees usually worship Goddess Durga by chanting mantras, shlokas and hymns. They also perform aarti and sing a devotional hymn during the same.

But if you are someone who doesn't know how to sing aarti, scroll down the article to read the lyrics of the same.

Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri

Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Brahma Shivri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri. The powerful trinity - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva - meditate upon you every day and night.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko

Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko

Meaning: The bright vermillion adorns your forehead, and the fragrance of the musk is enchanting. Your eyes twinkle, and your beautiful face looks like the enchanting Moon.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje

Rakt Pushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje

Meaning: Your body shimmers like gold, and your red attire is spellbinding. And the garland of red flowers decorates your neck.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari

Sur-Nar-Muni Jan Seva, Tin Ke Dukh Hari

Meaning: O Mother Goddess, you are the one who is mounted on a lion. You hold a skull and a sword in your hands. You are the one who rids the saints, men and the sages of all their grief.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti

Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti

Meaning: Your earrings and the pearl nose ring look captivating, and you emit a light that is brighter than a thousand Suns and Moons put together.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati

Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati

Meaning: O Mother Goddess, you are the slayer of demons Shumbh, Nishumbh, Mahishasura and Dhumravilochan. Your eyes reflect the wrath day in and day out.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare

Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare

Meaning: Glory to the Mother Goddess, who annihilated Chand and Mund, Raktabeej, Madhu and Kaitabha. You are the one who eliminates fear.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani

Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patrani

Meaning: You are the manifestation of consorts of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. You are the ultimate ruler of Shiva's heart.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri.

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon

Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru

Meaning: The sixty-four Yoginis sing and Bhairon dances in your presence to the tunes of the Mridanga and damaru.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata

Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta

Meaning: You are the Mother of this Universe, you are the saviour. You relieve devotees of their troubles and you shower them with happiness and prosperity.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari

Manovanchit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari

Meaning: You hold the war mudras to bless your children and those who worship you get blessed with all that they wish for.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati

Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti

Meaning: Items like incense sticks, camphor and wicks are kept on a golden platter for you, and you emit light brighter than crores of gems.

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Meaning: Glory to you O Mother Gauri

Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave

Kahat Shivanand Swami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave

Meaning: The one who sings the aarti every day, gets blessed with happiness and riches, says Shivanand Swami.