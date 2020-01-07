Here's The Date, Time And Sutak Kaal For The First Eclipse Of 2020

Places Where Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible The lunar eclipse will be visible in countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. In addition to these, the eclipse will be visible in Australia too. Unlike a solar eclipse, people can watch a lunar eclipse with their naked eyes. People living in the US won't be able to see the eclipse as it will be daytime for them during the eclipse.

Sutak Kaal And Timings During Lunar Eclipse There are people who are quite excited when any celestial event such as an eclipse takes place. There are also people who believe that eclipse can have some effects on their lives, relationships and business. Such people try not to do any auspicious activity during the eclipse and look forward to completing their important works before the Sutak Kaal. Sutak Kaal is basically a time period when people are restricted from performing any auspicious and important activity. This usually takes place during a child's birth and death and eclipses. Generally, a Sutak begins 12 hours prior to the eclipse. The Sutak Kaal timings for this lunar eclipse will begin from 10 am on 10 January 2020. Therefore, people are advised to worship God and finish their important works before the Sutak Kaal.