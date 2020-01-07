Just In
Here's The Date, Time And Sutak Kaal For The First Eclipse Of 2020
As we know a lunar eclipse takes place when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, this leads to blocking of sun rays falling on the Moon's surface. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will take place on 10 January 2020. This is going to be a long eclipse that has a duration of more than four hours. Moving ahead, let's talk about the timings of the eclipse.
Timing Of Lunar Eclipse
According to experts and astronomy enthusiasts, the eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm and will stay till 2:42 am (11 January 2020) Indian Standard Time (IST). During this time period, the earth will cover 90% of the moon.
Places Where Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible
The lunar eclipse will be visible in countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. In addition to these, the eclipse will be visible in Australia too. Unlike a solar eclipse, people can watch a lunar eclipse with their naked eyes.
People living in the US won't be able to see the eclipse as it will be daytime for them during the eclipse.
Sutak Kaal And Timings During Lunar Eclipse
There are people who are quite excited when any celestial event such as an eclipse takes place. There are also people who believe that eclipse can have some effects on their lives, relationships and business. Such people try not to do any auspicious activity during the eclipse and look forward to completing their important works before the Sutak Kaal.
Sutak Kaal is basically a time period when people are restricted from performing any auspicious and important activity. This usually takes place during a child's birth and death and eclipses.
Generally, a Sutak begins 12 hours prior to the eclipse. The Sutak Kaal timings for this lunar eclipse will begin from 10 am on 10 January 2020. Therefore, people are advised to worship God and finish their important works before the Sutak Kaal.
The Other Upcoming Lunar Eclipses
Well, those who are always excited for witnessing this celestial event of an eclipse, will get to see three more lunar eclipses in 2020.
In order to help you in having prior information below are the dates of upcoming lunar eclipses:
5 June 2020: This lunar eclipse will be visible in South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia.
5 July 2020: Just after a month, you will get to witness another lunar eclipse that will be visible in the western parts of Europe, North America, South America and Africa.
30 November 2020: This will be the last lunar eclipse that you can witness. However, it will be visible in the eastern parts of Asia, northern Europe, North America, South America and Australia.