ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here's The Date, Time And Sutak Kaal For The First Eclipse Of 2020

    By

    As we know a lunar eclipse takes place when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, this leads to blocking of sun rays falling on the Moon's surface. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will take place on 10 January 2020. This is going to be a long eclipse that has a duration of more than four hours. Moving ahead, let's talk about the timings of the eclipse.

    Also read: January 2020: Auspicious Dates And Timings To Purchase Vehicles In This Month

    Timing Of Lunar Eclipse

    According to experts and astronomy enthusiasts, the eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm and will stay till 2:42 am (11 January 2020) Indian Standard Time (IST). During this time period, the earth will cover 90% of the moon.

    Array

    Places Where Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible

    The lunar eclipse will be visible in countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. In addition to these, the eclipse will be visible in Australia too. Unlike a solar eclipse, people can watch a lunar eclipse with their naked eyes.

    People living in the US won't be able to see the eclipse as it will be daytime for them during the eclipse.

    Array

    Sutak Kaal And Timings During Lunar Eclipse

    There are people who are quite excited when any celestial event such as an eclipse takes place. There are also people who believe that eclipse can have some effects on their lives, relationships and business. Such people try not to do any auspicious activity during the eclipse and look forward to completing their important works before the Sutak Kaal.

    Sutak Kaal is basically a time period when people are restricted from performing any auspicious and important activity. This usually takes place during a child's birth and death and eclipses.

    Generally, a Sutak begins 12 hours prior to the eclipse. The Sutak Kaal timings for this lunar eclipse will begin from 10 am on 10 January 2020. Therefore, people are advised to worship God and finish their important works before the Sutak Kaal.

    Array

    The Other Upcoming Lunar Eclipses

    Well, those who are always excited for witnessing this celestial event of an eclipse, will get to see three more lunar eclipses in 2020.

    In order to help you in having prior information below are the dates of upcoming lunar eclipses:

    Also read: January 2020: Auspicious Dates For Hindu Marriages This Month

    5 June 2020: This lunar eclipse will be visible in South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia.

    5 July 2020: Just after a month, you will get to witness another lunar eclipse that will be visible in the western parts of Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

    30 November 2020: This will be the last lunar eclipse that you can witness. However, it will be visible in the eastern parts of Asia, northern Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

    More LUNAR ECLIPSE News

    Read more about: lunar eclipse spirituality
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue