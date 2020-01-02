January 2020: Auspicious Dates And Timings To Purchase Vehicles In This Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

With the arrival of New Year 2020, are you planning to purchase a vehicle in January? Well, purchasing a vehicle may sound as easy as a cakewalk but it is actually a stressful job as you need to select the best from the available options. The model depends upon your budget and social status. Well, buying a vehicle is not only about selecting a nice model and arranging the required amount of money. It is also about making sure that your stars are in a position to favour your luck.

Therefore, in order to make things easier for you, we have brought a list of lucky dates on which you can purchase vehicles.

3 January 2020, Friday

This is the first auspicious date in the month of January 2020 when you can purchase a vehicle. The Muhurta will begin from 05:00 am to 07:56 pm. The Nakshatra will be Revati and the tithi on this date according to the Hindu calendar will be Ashtami.

8 January 2020, Wednesday

Another auspicious date for purchasing vehicles in the month of January 2020 is 8 January 2020. It is a Wednesday and Nakshatra on this day will be Rohini and Mrigshirsha. The timings for purchasing the vehicle will be from 05:03 am to 12:13 am (9 January) whereas the tithi on this date will be Trayodashi.

10 January 2020, Friday

If you are looking forward to purchasing your vehicle on a long weekend then 10 January 2020 is another auspicious date for you. You can purchase a vehicle from 11:19 am to 05:06 am (11 January). The Tithi Purnima and Pratipada along with the Punarvasu Nakshatra will make this day lucky for those who are planning to buy a vehicle.

17 January 2020, Friday

This is another weekend on which one can buy a vehicle. The Muhurta will begin at 05:11 AM and will end at 02:03 AM (18 January). The Nakshatra on this day will be Chitra and Swati whereas the Tithi will be Ashtami.

19 January 2020, Sunday

If you are interested in purchasing a vehicle on a Sunday in the month of January then this is another auspicious date. The Muhurta will begin from 08:11 pm and will be till 05:14 am (20 January). The Tithi on this date will be Dashami and Ekadashi whereas the Nakshatra will be Anuradha.

20 January 2020, Monday

This is a quite auspicious date for those who are looking forward to purchasing a vehicle. You can purchase the vehicle from 05:14 am to 08:00 pm. The Anuradha Nakshatra and the Ekadashi Tithi are making it a lucky day for those people who are interested in purchasing a vehicle in the month of January 2020.

27 January 2020, Monday

This is another Monday on which you can purchase a vehicle. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:20 AM to 04:51 AM (28 January). The Shatabhisha Nakshatra and the Tritiya Tithi will be making it an auspicious date for people who are looking forward to purchasing a vehicle on 27 January.

30 January 2020, Thursday

The Muhurta on this date will begin from 11:43 am and will stay till 05:23 am (31 January). You can purchase your vehicle within this time period. The Nakshatra on this date will be Revati whereas the Tithi will be Shashthi.

31 January 2020, Friday

This is the last auspicious date for purchasing a vehicle in the month of January 2020. One can purchase a vehicle from 05:23 am to 12:21 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Revati and the Tithi will be Shashthi. Hence you can think about bringing your desired vehicle on this date.