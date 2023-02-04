Lakshmi Chalisa: Rituals, Benefits, And Important Lakshmi Temples Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Shri Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, represents wealth and fortune. Attired in red clothes and gold jewellery, she displays calm and holds a lotus in her hand. She has four arms and her palm, are open, pouring the gold coins always. Two to four white elephants stand by her side, giving her jalabhisheka. Her vehicles are white elephant and owl. Lakshmi chalisa is usually recited while doing Lakshmi puja during Diwali. Reciting Lakshmi chalisa has innumerable benefits which we will delineate here.

Lakshmi Chalisa: Rituals

• Wake up in the wee hours of the morning

• Take a bath.

• Wear white or pink attire after bath.

• Sitting on a mat, place the image of Goddess Lakshmi on the puja chowki which is covered with a red silk cloth. Keep a picture of Lord Ganesha along side.

• Apply Kumkum on her forehead, light a ghee diya, place some lotus flowers on her image, include Gandha, Akshat and other puja ingredients in your worship.

• Although Goddess Lakshmi would prefer any form of prasad, it is kheer that is her favourite prasad item.

• Now conduct Aarti of Maha Lakshmi

• Then read Sri Lakshmi Chalisa with true devotion. Once the aarti is done, now with a sincere and hopeful heart, read Sri Lakshmi Chalisa or recite the Lakshmi aarti.

• Expect your wishes to be fulfilled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshm

• Lakshmi chalisa can be recited for five, eleven, twenty-one, fifty-one and hundred and eight times to cleanse your soul and your house.

• Friday is the best day to worship her.

• Goddess Lakshmi is most pleased if your prayers match with the efforts that you put in succeeding in your venture.

Lakshmi Chalisa: Benefits

• Chanting it regularly one would acquire pink of health and good looks.

• IF you are seeking promotion or salary hike or even preparing for a job interview, Chalisa is a great way to achieve these benefits. You can chant it in your free time.

• Positve energy surrounds the place where this is being recited.

• Lakhsmi Chalisa provides you abundant wealth and prosperity.

• You should not be greedy about wealth generally.

Lakshmi Chalisa:Who Can Recite

Poor persons by birth, or those who have been laid off from work, or those with deteriorating monetary condition are benefitted greatly by reciting Lakshmi Chalisa. Lakshmi chalisa purifies the surroundings.

Lakshmi Chalisa: Significant Temples For Lakshmi

Chhtrapur Mandir near Qutub Minar in New Delhi, has a temple for Goddess Lakshmi. Chaurasi temple for Goddess Lakshmi is located in the Chambal valley of Himachal Pradesh, whereas Sripuran Golden Temple is found in Vellore Tamil Nadu. The largest temple for Lakshmi is in Mumbai namely Maha Lakshmi temple which has an eye-catching architecture beauty and attracts devotees for this reason as well.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

