Jyestha Month 2022: Religious Significance Of Dos And Don'ts During This Month

The month of Jyestha comes after the month of Vaishakh. May and June are called the months of Jyestha. At this time there is scorching heat because during this time the power of the Sun God increases a lot. This month is also called Jyeshtha because of the seniority of Sun God and Jyeshtha Nakshatra.

It is believed that during this period, whoever worships Vishnu with a sincere heart, gets the desired result. Apart from this, man also remains healthy. Apart from this, Lord Varun is also worshipped along with Sun God in Jyeshtha month. However, there are some things that are forbidden to do during this time. Scroll down to know more.

Jyestha Month 2022: Date And Time

According to the Hindu calendar, in the year 2022, the month of Jyeshtha started on 16 May, which will end on the full moon day of 14 June. In May, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will begin at 10:46 am, on 17 May and end at 08:10 am, on 18 May. In June, the Jyeshtha Nakshatra will begin on 09:24 pm, 13 June and end on 06:32 pm, 14 June.

Jyestha Month 2022: How To Please Sun God

During this time the Sun God remains in a very influential position. There is an outbreak of heat all around, in such a situation, water must be offered to the Sun God every morning. Along with this, you must also chant the mantra of Surya. This pleases the Lord and showers his grace.

Jyestha Month 2022: Hoe To Worship Lord Vishnu

It is believed that not only humans but God himself is also troubled by the heat. Worship of Lord Vishnu has great importance in this month. In such a situation, apart from Ekadashi, you should worship Lord Vishnu every day. If there is an idol of Lord Vishnu in your house, you must apply sandalwood paste on his body during this time. If you want, you can also apply the sandalwood paste to his picture. It is said that this gives relief to God from the heat.

You can also anoint Lord Vishnu by mixing saffron in cold water and filling it in a southward conch shell. Keep in mind that while doing Abhishek, definitely chant Vishnu Sahasranama. You must offer things like curd, butter etc. to God.

Jyestha Month 2022: Charitable Works, Donations

It is said that giving water to the thirsty is a very pious act. God is also pleased by this and you also get good results of your good deeds. In summer, you should arrange for a pot. Also, keep water for birds on the roof and balcony of your house. You can also feed the poor and perform some charitable works.

Jyestha Month 2022: Light A lamp Near The Tulsi Plant

The worship of the Tulsi plant has special significance in Hinduism. In the month of Jyeshtha, you must worship the Tulsi plant daily and offer water. In the evening, light a lamp of desi ghee in front of Tulsi every day.

Jyestha Month 2022: Scientific Importance Associated With It

Apart from the religious importance of Jyeshtha month, it also has a scientific significance. During this period, the level of water in the atmosphere and in the human body starts falling, so consuming adequate use of water is necessary. Water-rich fruits and green vegetables must be consumed to avoid diseases.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.