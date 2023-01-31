How To Remove The Effects Of Buri Nazar Or Evil Eye With A Lemon? Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The common belief which even the learned approve is that the power of evil eye is so great, it can even blow up a stone to pieces. Here is summing up the feeling of envy. It is nothing but an envious feeling towards someone. Your eyes dazzle at their brilliance, be it for their status, or virtues, or intellect, or anything, feeling helpless that you can't do anything to stop it, pained at your superiority, feeling sad that you have to accept this reality, and watching them helplessly with a hint of jealousy. If you feel this strongly and watch someone intently with this feeling, he is surely going to feel the heat of it, and then starts his decline. This green-eyed monster is there within all of us, and we have all experienced it one time or the other. We have either been victims to some or predators for some.

Always use a plain lemon for casting off the evil-eye and not one that has any lines on it. Lemons can be differentiated into two types based on how they look. If the lemon has one or two ridges or lines from top to bottom on it, it should not be used for sattvic puja as these have very powerful energies and an tendency to emit an abnormal amount of rajasic and tamasic vibrations. They are actually used for tamasic or black magic pujas since very strong energies are used for the purpose. So not all lemons are dangerous; most of them are good for sattvic pujas.

The Procedure To Remove The Effect Of Evil Eye

There is a method you use in warding off the evil effects of evil eye or buri nazar. Hold a lemon in each hand and wave them circularly from legs to head clockwise. Then either burn the lemons on coal or float them in a flowing waterbody.

When the lemons are burnt, the evil effects are burned once for all with this process. But when they set afloat, it takes time for the vibrations to merge into the water and in the meanwhile, the free negative energies in it, may affect someone else present there in the manner of black magic.

How To Know The Impact Of Evil Eye On The Afflicted Person?

You can know to what extent the evil eye has impacted you by watching the reactions of lemon to it.

When you have been heavily afflicted by evil eye, it takes longer for the lemon to mix with water and it will not immediately float along with water. If you have not received the buri nazar, then the lemon that you throw will immediately sink into water. If it immediately floats with water, there has been a mild affliction. The lemon revolving in water, shows that the impact has been medium. If the affliction is intense, it just floats up to some distance and does not move ahead.

When on the contrary, you burn the lemon after removing the evil eye, it immediately burns without making any sound, it means you are not afflicted.If the lemon burns noisily as soon as you burn it, it shows the effect has been mild on you. If even after burning, the lemon develops wrinkles and keeps giving a foul smell, it shows medium impact. Intense effect is when it emits violet smoke, and does not burn immediately the impact of negative energy has been hard on the person. If the impact is exceptionally strong, the lemon will burn noisily with an unsteady flame.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 17:30 [IST]