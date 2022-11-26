How Is Yoga Defined In Hinduism? Know The Meaning And Purpose Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Yoga encompasses all the stages that one starts the yogic sadhana with. Yoga is a unique interpretation of the Vedas (sacred texts in Hinduism) and one of the six schools of Hindu spiritual thought. Modern-day Yoga is a much-modified version of traditional yoga, which is very different from the traditional forms of yoga. Asana, which is very much a part of the yogic routine, is also termed yogasana.

Slowly, for purposes of convenience, yogasanas came to be called by a shorter name, "Yoga." Modern yoga includes asanas with a couple of pranayama breath exercises added to the regimen. Modern yoga begins at the bodily level as a posture practice whereas traditional yoga starts exactly at the point where modern yoga ends. The original Hindu yoga just isn't the exercise regimen for enhancing flexibility but it is actually a spiritual practice for enlightenment that involves mind and sense control.

"Yoga" comes from the Sanskrit verb "yuj," to yoke or unite. The goal of yoga is to unite oneself with God; the practice of yoga is the path we take to accomplish this.

Yoga in means "union" and it comes from a Sanskrit verb 'yuj' which means to 'unite'. The goal of yoga is to achieve union or oneness with God. Yoga is not merely a combination of asanas and pranayama, but includes instilling of moral values., practising dharma, focused meditation, the study of scriptures and pujas or worship.

Lord Krishna in his Bhagavad Gita, depicts four kinds of yoga, that are separate channels of practice, but finally, depend on each other to achieve the final purpose of human birth. They are bhakti yoga (devotion), jnana yoga (knowledge), karma yoga (selfless action), and raja yoga (meditation).

Guru can certainly assess the disciple and suggest the most suitable yoga for him to pursue. Although all these lead to one god the path they take, is different. Raja yoga comes closest to the westerner's idea of yoga.

In the West, yoga is mostly about asanas which offer their own benefits in terms of lowering stress and blood pressure. It is about strengthening the body and not of strengthening the mind but it is not the real purpose of Yoga.

The ultimate goal of yoga is to calm the mind, bring the senses under control, and introspect and realize the equation that we share with the divine. By practising this, we would undergo a change of attitude, acquire a compassionate mindset, and be loving and kind towards the entire creation. You will know how to consider the entire world as your family and wish good for its inhabitants. It is about evolving to be a human with a universal touch to your personality.

There are eight stages in yoga which are yama, niyama, asana, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. They point at the same thing ultimately but they are dealt with separately and learnt just for convenience.

Yama, niyama, asana and pranayama are essential parts of karma yoga. They preserve good health in your body and mind just to enable them to perform the dharmic deeds. Pranayama, partyahara and dharana are parts of gnyana yoga. Dhyana and samadhi help the sadhaka to merge his body, mind, and intelligence into the divine or the ocean of the self.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:30 [IST]