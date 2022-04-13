Hanuman Chalisa in English: Know Lyrics, Meaning, Importance And Benefits Of Chanting Faith Mysticism oi-Boldsky Desk

In the Awadhi language, the great poet Goswami Tulsidas wrote a devotional song dedicated to Lord Hanuman (Monkey God) which had 40 verses and is known as Hanuman Chalisa, which translates in English as '40 Verses dedicated to Lord Hanuman'.

Even today, it is considered one of his greatest works and Tulsidas wrote it when he was imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Hanuman Chalisa is of immense significance in Hinduism and it is believed by reciting one, you can receive the blessings of the Monkey God, all the wishes will be fulfilled and get rid of the negative impact of Saturn in their lives.

In 2022, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 16 April, so let us understand the lyrics, meaning and benefits associated with Hanuman Chalisa. Scroll down to know more.

Hanuman Chalisa: Know The Lyrics

॥ Doha ॥

Shri Guru Charan Saroj Raj,Nij manu Mukuru Sudhaari।

Barnau Raghubar Bimal Jasu,Jo Daayeku Phal Chaari॥

Buddhiheen Tanu Jaanike,Sumirau Pavan-Kumaar।

Bal Buddhi Bidya Dehu Mohi,Harahu Kales Bikaar॥

॥ Chaupai ॥

Jai Hanuman Gyaan Gun Sagar।Jai Kapis Teehun Lok Ujagar॥

Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama।Anjani-Putra Pavansut Nama॥

Mahabir Bikram Bajrangi।Kumati Nivaar Sumati Ke Sangi॥

Kanchan Baran Biraaj Subesa।Kaanan Kundal Kunchit Kesa॥

Haath Bajra Aau Dhwaja Biraaje।Kaandhe Moonj Janeu Saaje॥

Sankar Suvan Kesarinandan।Tej Prataap Maha Jag Bandan॥

Bidyabaan Guni Ati Chaatur।Ram Kaaj Karibe Ko Aatur॥

Prabhu Charitra Sunibe Ko Rasiya।Ram Lakhan Sita Man Basiya॥

Sukshma Roop Dhari Siyahin Dikhawa।Bikat Roop Dhari Lanka Jarawa॥

Bheem Roop Dhari Asur Sanhaare।Ramchandra Ke Kaaj Sanwaare॥

Laaye Sajivan Lakhan Jiyaaye।Shri Raghubeer Harashi Ur Laaye॥

Raghupati Keenhi Bahut Badai।Tum Mum Priy Bharat Hi Sam Bhai॥

Sahas Badan Tumhro Jas Gaavein।As Kahi Shripati Kanth Lagavein॥

Sankadik Bramhadi Munisa।Narad Sarad Sahit Ahisa॥

Jam Kuber Digpaal Jahan Te।Kabi Kobid Kahi Sake Kahaan Te॥

Tum Upkaar Sugreevhin Kinha।Ram Milaaye Raajpad Dinha॥

Tumhro Mantra Vibhishan Maana।Lankeswar Bhaye Sab Jag Jana॥

Jug Sahastra Jojan Par Bhaanu।Lilyo Taahi Madhur Phal Jaanu॥

Prabhu Mudrika Meli Mukh Maahi।Jaldhi Laanghi Gaye Achraj Naahi॥

Durgam Kaaj Jagat Ke Jete।Sugam Anugraha Tumhre Tete॥

Ram Dooare Tum Rakhwaare।Hoat Na Aagya Binu Paisare॥

Sab Sukh Lahai Tumhari Sarna।Tum Rakhshak Kaahu Ko Darna॥

Aapan Tej Samharo Aapai।Teeno Lok Haank Te Kaanpen॥

Bhoot Pisaach Nikat Nahi Aave।Mahabir Jab Naam Sunave॥

Naasai Rog Harai Sab Peera।Japat Nirantar Hanumat Beera॥

Sankat Te Hanuman Chhoodave।Man Krama Bachan Dhyaan Jo Laave॥

Sab Par Raam Tapasvi Raja।Tin Ke Kaaj Sakal Tum Saaja॥

Aur Manorath Jo Koi Laave।Soi Amit Jivan Phal Paave॥

Chaaro Jug Partaap Tumhara।Hai Parsiddh Jagat Ujiyara॥

Saadhu Sant Ke Tum Rakhwaare।Asur Nikandan Ram Dulaare॥

Asht Siddhi Nau Nidhi Ke Daata।As bar Deen Janki Maata॥

Ram Rasayan Tumhre Paasa।Sada Raho Raghupati Ke Daasa॥

Tumhre Bhajan Ram Ko Paave।Janam Janam Ke Dukh Bisraave॥

Antakaal Raghubar Pur Jaayee।Jahan Janam Hari-Bhakt Kahayee॥

Aur Devta Chitt Na Dharayi।Hanumat Sei Sarb Sukh Karayi॥

Sankat Kate Mite Sab Peera।Jo Sumirai Hanumat Balbira॥

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosaai।Kripa Karahun Gurudev Ki Naai॥

Jo Sat Baar Paath Kar Koi।Chhootahin Bandi Maha sukh Hoyi॥

Jo Yeh Padhe Hanuman Chalisa।Hoye Siddhi Saakhi Gaurisa॥

Tulsidas Sada Harichera।Kije Naath Hridaya Mahn Dera॥

॥ Doha ॥

Pavantanaye Sankat Haran,Mangal Moorti Roop।

Ram Lakhan Sita Sahit,Hridaya Basahu Soor Bhoop॥

Hanuman Chalisa: Meaning Of Chanting This Mantra

COUPLET

Sri Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Nij Mann Mukuru Sudhaari.

Barnaun Raghuvar Bimal Jasu, Jo Daayaku Phal Chaari.

Having polished the mirror of my heart with the dust of my Guru's lotus feet, I recite the divine fame of the greatest king of Raghukul dynasty, which bestows us with the fruit of all the four efforts. ((Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha)

Buddhiheen Tanu Janike, Sumiraun Pawan-Kumar.

Bal Buddhi Vidya Dehu Mohi, Harahu Kalesh Bikaar.

Knowing that this mind of mine has less intelligence, I remember the 'Son of Wind' who, granting me strength, wisdom, and all kinds of knowledge, removes all my suffering and shortcomings.

QUATRAIN

Jai Hanuman Gyan Gunn Sagar. Jai Kapees Tihun Lok Ujaagar.

Ramdoot Atulit Baldhama. Anjani-Putra Pawansut Naama.

Victory to thee, O'Hanuman! Ocean of Wisdom-All hail to you O'Kapisa! (fountain-head of power, wisdom, and Shiva-Shakti) You illuminate all the three worlds (Entire cosmos) with your glory.

You are Lord Rama's emissary,‌ the abode of matchless power, Mother Anjani's son, and also popular as the 'Son of the Wind'.

"Mahaveer Vikram Bajrangi. Kumati Nivaar Sumati Ke Sangi.

Kanchan Baran Biraj Subesa. Kaanan Kundal Kunchit Kesa."

Great hero, You are as mighty as a thunderbolt. You remove evil intellect and are the companion of those having good ones.

Your skin is golden in colour and You are adorned with beautiful clothes. You have adorning earrings in Your ears and Your hair is curly and thick.

Haath Braj Au Dhwaja Biraaje. Kaandhe Moonj Janeu Saaje.

Shankar Suvan Kesarinandan. Tej Prataap Maha Jag Bandan.

In Your hands, shine a mace and a flag of righteousness. A sacred thread adorns Your right shoulder.

You are the embodiment of Lord Shiva and vanar-raj Kesari's son. There is no limit or end to Your glory, Your magnificence. The whole Universe worships You.

Vidyavaan Guni Ati Chaatur. Ram Kaaj Karibe Ko Aatur.

Prabhu Charitra Sunibe Ko Rasiya. Ram Lakhan Sita Mann Basiya.

You are the wisest of the wise, virtuous and (morally) clever. You are always eager to do Lord Rama's works.

You feel extremely delighted in listening to Lord Rama's doings and conduct. Lord Rama, Mother Sita, and Lord Laxmana dwell forever in Your heart.

Sukshma Roop Dhari Siyanhi Dikhawa. Bikat Roop Dhari Lanka Jarawa.

Bheem Roop Dhari Asura Sanghare. Ramchandra Ke Kaaj Sanware.

Taking the subtle form, You appeared in front of Mother Sita. And, taking the formidable form, You burnt the Lanka (Ravana's kingdom).

Taking the massive form (like that of Bheema), You slaughtered the demons. This is how, You completed Lord Rama's tasks, successfully.

Laaye Sanjeevan Lakhana Jiyaaye. Sri Raghuveer Harashi Urr Laaye.

Raghupati Keenhi Bahut Badai. Tum Mum Priya, Bhartahi Sum Bhai.

Bringing the magic-herb (sanjivani), You revived Lord Laxmana. Raghupati, Lord Rama praised You greatly and overflowing in gratitude, said that You are a dear brother to Him just as Bharat is.

Sahas Badan Tumharo Jas Gaave. Asa Kahi Sripati Kanth Lagaave.

Sankaadik Brahmadi Munisa. Narad Sarad Sahit Aheesa.

Saying this, Lord Rama drew You to Himself and embraced you. Sages like Sanaka, Gods like Brahma and sages like Narada and even the thousand-mouthed serpent sing Your fame!

Sanak, Sanandan and the other Rishis and great saints; Brahma - the god, Narada, Saraswati - the Mother Divine and the King of serpents sing Your glory.

Jam Kuber Digpal Jahan Te. Kabi Kobid Kahi Sake Kahan Te.

Tum Upkaar Sugreevahi Keenha. Ram Milaaye Raj-Pad Deenha.

Yama, Kubera and the guardians of the four quarters; poets and scholars - none can express Your glory.

You helped Sugriva by introducing Him to Lord Rama and regaining his crown. Therefore, You gave Him the Kingship (the dignity of being called a king).

Tumharo Mantra Bibhishan Maana. Lankeshwar Bhaye Sab Jag Jaana.

Yug Sahastra Jojan Par Bhanu. Leelyo Taahi Madhur Phal Jaanu.

Likewise, complying with Your preachings, even Vibhishana became the King of Lanka.

You swallowed the sun, located thousands of miles away, mistaking it to be a sweet, red fruit!

Prabhu Mudrika Meli Mukh Maahi. Jaladhi Laandhi Gaye Achraj Naahi.

Durgam Kaaj Jagat Ke Jete. Sugam Anugrah Tumhare Tete.

Keeping the ring in Your mouth, which was given to You by Lord Rama, you crossed over the Ocean, to no astonishment, whatsoever.

All difficult tasks of this world become easy, with Your grace.

Ram Duaare Tum Rakhvare. Hott Na Aagya Binu Paisare.

Sab Sukh Lahe Tumhari Sarna. Tum Rakshak Kahu Ko Dar Na.

You are the guardian at Lord Rama's door. Nobody can move forward without Your permission which means that Lord Rama's darshans (to get the sight of) are possible only with Your blessings.

Those who take refuge in You, find all the comforts and happiness. When we have a protector like You, we do not need to get scared of anybody or anything.

Aapan Tej Samharo Aape. Teeno Lok Haank Te Kaampe.

Bhoot Pishaach Nikat Nahi Aavein. Mahaveer Jab Naam Sunaave."

You alone can withstand Your magnificence. All the three worlds start trembling at one roar of Yours.

O Mahaveer! No ghosts or evil spirits come near the ones who remember Your name. Therefore, just remembering Your name does everything!

Naase Rog Hare Sab Peera. Japat Nirantar Hanumat Beera.

Sankat Te Hanuman Churave. Mann Kram Vachan Dhyaan Jo Laave.

O Hanuman! All diseases and all kinds of pain get eradicated when one recites or chants Your name. Therefore, chanting Your name regularly is considered to be very significant.

Whoever meditates upon or worships You with thought, word, and deed, gets freedom from all kinds of crisis and affliction.

Sab Par Ram Tapasvi Raja. Tin Ke Kaaj Sakal Tum Saaja.

Aur Manorath Jo Koi Laave. Soi Amit Jivan Phal Paave.

Lord Rama is the greatest Ascetic amongst all the Kings. But, it's only You who carried out all the tasks of Lord Sri Rama.

One who comes to You with any longing or a sincere desire obtains the abundance of the manifested fruit, which remains undying throughout life.

Chaaron Yug Partap Tumhara. Hai Parsidh Jagat Ujiyara.

Saadhu-Sant Ke Tum Rakhvare. Asur Nikandan Ram Dulaare."

Your splendor fills all the Four Ages. And, Your glory is renowned throughout the world.

You are the guardian of saints and sages; the destroyer of demons and adored by Lord Rama.

Ashta Siddhi Nau Nidhi Ke Daata. As Var Deen Janaki Mata.

Ram Rasayan Tumhare Paasa. Sadaa Raho Raghupati Ke Daasa.

You have been blessed by Mother Janaki to give boon further, to the deserving ones, wherein You can grant the siddhis (eight different powers) and the nidhis (nine different kinds of wealth).

You have the essence of Ram bhakti, may you always remain the humble and devoted servant of Raghupati.

Tumhare Bhajan Ram Ko Paave. Janam Janam Ke Dukh Bisraave.

Antkaal Raghuvar Pur Jaayi. Jahan Janam Hari-Bhakt Kahayi.

When one sings Your praise, Your name, He gets to meet Lord Rama and finds relief from the sorrows of many lifetimes.

By your grace, one will go to the immortal abode of Lord Rama after death and remain devoted to Him.

Aur Devta Chitta Na Dharai. Hanumat Sei Sarva Sukh Karai.

Sankat Kate, Mite Sab Peera. Jo Sumire Hanumat Balbeera.

It is not needed to serve any other Deity or God. Service to Lord Hanuman gives all the comforts.

All troubles cease for the one who remembers the powerful lord, Lord Hanuman and all his pains also come to an end.

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosain. Krupa Karahu Gurudev Ki Naai.

Jo Sat Baar Paath Kar Koi. Chutahi Bandhi Maha Sukh Hoyi.

O Lord Hanuman! Praises and glory to you O mighty Lord, please bestow your grace as our Supreme Guru.

One who recites this Chalisa a hundred times is released from all bondages and will attain great bliss.

Jo Yeh Padhe Hanuman Chalisa, Hoye Siddhi Saakhi Gaurisa.

Tulsidas Sada Hari Chera, Keeje Nath Hriday Mah Dera.

One who reads and recites this Hanuman Chalisa, all his works get accomplished. Lord Shiva, Himself, is the witness to it.

O Lord Hanuman, May I always remain a servant, a devotee to Lord Sri Ram, says Tulsidas. And, May You always reside in my heart.

COUPLET

Pawan Tanay Sankat Haran, Mangal Murti Roop.

Ram Lakhan Sita Sahit, Hriday Basahu Sur Bhoop.

O the Son of Wind, You are the destroyer of all sorrows. You are the embodiment of fortune and prosperity.

With Lord Rama, Laxmana and Mother Sita, dwell in my heart, always.

Hanuman Chalisa: Benefits Of Chanting This Mantra

Tuesday is considered the day of Lord Hanuman and is believed to be the best time to impress him. Devotees believe that chanting the Hanuman at night, eight times, then it can bring a positive effect on the person. Also, some take an early bath in the morning on Tuesdays and Saturdays and then recite Hanuman Chalisa. There are numerous spiritual benefits of Chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Read to know more.

1. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa is said to remove negative energy and evil spirit and one can get the blessings of the Monkey God.

2. If the Hanuman Chalisa is placed under the pillow then it is said to help those who have nightmares at night.

3. This Chalisa is helpful for those who seek spiritual wisdom and enlightenment.

4. Reciting this can help one to deal with the effects of Sade Sati and also reduces the impact of Saturn.

5. If one needs to get rid of bad karmic effects of the past, or trauma of bad experiences, then one must recite this.

6. If you feel a lack of control over your life, then chanting this mantra can help you to stay focussed and relieve stress.

7. If one is addicted or stuck in a bad company, reciting this can give them the willpower to break the vicious cycle and emerge as a stronger individual.

8. Lord Hanuman is believed to prevent bad occurrences and incidents and therefore, people also keep this Chalisa and His idols in their cars or during a trip.

9. When one is struggling with peace and contentment, reciting Hanuman Chalisa can fill that void and bring joy to their life. It is said to promote harmony as well.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.