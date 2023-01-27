Chandi Homa: Know Why It Is Done, The Benefits, Best Muhurta, Eligibility, And Homa Venue Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The Chandi homa is a uniquely powerful and divine homa that is performed using Chandi Path or 700 Durga Saptashati mantras. Originally found in Markandeya purana, this powerful set of verses chases away all sorts of negativities from your life. There are three sections in Chandi path of which the first part is dedicated to Goddess Durga, the second, third and fourth sections for Mahalakshmi and the rest of the sections dedicated to Goddess Saraswathi. A homa is anyday preferred to puja as it comes with incomparable benefits. The procedure is more elaborate, powerful and benefical than any regular puja. Any homa, if done by a devoted Vedic pandit who knows his art well can get you the benefits that is expected from the homa. The chief deity for Chandi Homa is Chandika or Durga, who destroyed the fearsome demons and restored happiness and peace to the world.

Eligibility For Getting This Homa Done

1. A person suffering from evil planetary influences, struggling with the effects of witchcraft, and curses of past and present lifetimes, and bad luck brought by negative spirits.

3. Chandika Homa is the ultimate solution for conquering the fear of death or to remove sins of any level.

4. Any prayer, be it of any magnitude, can turn into a reality if you perform chandika homa.

5. You will get the collective blessings of the Goddess Trio, of Durga, mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswathi.

5. Any critical or serious health problems are banished by performing the homa.

6. Infuses you with the emotional and moral strength to carry on with challenges in life.

Benefits Of Chandi Homam

1. By performing the Chandi homa, the sufferings and fear of defeat caused by rivals, the fear from poison, sorcery, thieves etc., are removed by getting the chandi homam done. Chandi Homa is aimed at providing wealth, progeny, fame health, longevity, prosperity, success and so on.

2. It helps to ward off fear, health problems, and fear of defeat from rivals.

3. Five times of performing this homa removes all evil planetary influences, seven times removes all fears, eleven times gets you high level social connections, sixteen times gets you progeny.

4. Chandi Homa helps to achieve success and happiness by overcoming all barriers.

5. It wards off the evil effect of buri nazar, and effect of curses.

Best Time To Perform Chandika Homam

1. The 9-day period of Navaratri is the time to conduct Chandi Homa.

2. Chitra and Karthika Pournami

3. Jyestha Amavasya ,

4. Ashtami

5. Navami

6. Chaturdashi

7. Magha Amavasya

8. The best time that can be fixed for this procedure is in the morning, after sunrise, and should mandatorily end before sunset.

Can Chandi Homa Be Performed At Home?

It can be performed at home. But buying Homa ingredients is expensive and keeping the home surroundings absolutely clean according to the homa expectations is a challenge. Best Vedic purohits having experience performing Chandi homa have to perform this Homam. But it requires cleanliness and ingredients of the highest quality and level. If done at home, it purifies the house and infuses positive energy into your home. It takes 6 hours to complete the homa process.

The Chandi homa cost ranges from 25,000 to 1.5 lakhs if you are getting done in a temple or a math.. It is even more costly if performed at home.

Sometimes you may miss out on some ingredients if you are a busy working person and homa may be affected in such an event. Since it is costly to perform this homa at home, people prefer to perform Chandi homa in groups in temples.

Ideal Homa Venue:

At Places like Kollur, Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore, Saundatti Yellamma temple, Sigandur Chowdeshwari temple, Sringeri Sharadamba temple and Horanadu Annapurneshwari temples, Chandi Homa is performed regularly by a team of dedicated and reliable purohits.

Hanuman Temple At Belaguru, Hosadurga, Karnataka

There is a 1000-year-old Hanuman temple at Belaguru, in Chitradurga Taluk, Karnataka which has been conducting the Chandi homa and other homas with an assured 100 percent success rate. It has a yagashala wherein important homas are being performed day in and day out which is going on from past several centuries as per the local report. Very well-versed Purohits are chosen from the famous Sringeri Mutt for performing the homas. It is a very popular homa destination to which all categories of people ranging from common people to ministers visit, to get their homas done.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.