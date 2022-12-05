Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 05 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 12 hrs ago Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Veg Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Recipe
- 14 hrs ago Safest Ways To Sterilise Your Baby's Bottles
- 15 hrs ago Skincare Ingredients People With Sensitive Skin MUST Have!
Don't Miss
- Sports Rumour has it: Manchester City open to selling Jack Grealish to sign world class midfielder
- News PM Modi to cast his vote at 9 am in Ahmedabad today
- Finance India Can Sustain 9 Pc GDP Growth, For Many Years: EAC Member Sanyal
- Education UPSC IRMSE Recruitment Test: Commission To Conduct Railway Recruitment Exam From 2023
- Movies HIT 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh's Psycho Killer Film Has A Strong Weekend!
- Automobiles 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Showcased At IBW 2022 – Launch On December 10
- Technology Oppo Find N2 Flip Digital Render Surfaces After A Leaked Video
- Travel Indian Dentist Set A World Record For The Fastest Travel On Foot From Leh To Manali, Read About Mahendra Mah
Bhishma Kund In Kurukshetra: Deathbed Of A Famous Legend In Mahabharata
Bhishma Kund, also known as Bhishmapitamaha Kund, is located at Narkatari in Thanesar,an old Kurukshetra city in Haryana. There is a small temple nearby with a damaged staircase which is rebuilt now, the spot where Bhishma lay bleeding unto death, on a bed of arrows, is where a temple is built in his name in Narkatari.
Bhishma Kund: History And Significance
Bhishma Pitamaha is a very popular Mahabharata legend and was highly respected by both Pandavas and Kauravas, and he sided with Kauravas in the war. Bhishma had the boon to live as long as he wanted. To top it all, he was an indefatigable warrior who was especially inclined towards Pandavas but out of compulsion, had to fight on the Kaurava side.
Being the son of Ganga and disciple of master archers, he could not be easily defeated. The Pandavas, bewildered with the proposition of fighting a giant like Bhishma sought Lord Krishna's advice to which Lord replied that they could employ a shrikhand or Eunuch to take Bhishma on in a battle to win this war against him. Bhishma could not attack ShiKhandi as he was unwilling to fight a eunuch.
Soon Shikhandi, shot several arrows at Bhishma which made him bleed profusely and caused him to sleep on the same bed of arrows till he breathed his last. He felt thirsty and demanded some water to drink at which instance, Arjuna shot an arrow to the ground from which torrents of water oozed out right where Bhishma was lying. This water stream was none other than his mother Ganges who rose up from the ground to quench the thirst of her son, Bhishma.
Bhishma was blessed with the boon of Ichcha Marana (he could die whenever he wanted), and he chose to die in the Uttarayana when the sun moved into the northern hemisphere. It was believed that one who breathes his last in the time of Uttarayana will have heaven's doors open for him to enter. In the meantime, he got his family assembled around him and preached to them about life and the administration of a kingdom. Also, a temple was constructed on the same premises which came to be known as Bhishma Narkatari Temple in Thanesar.
It takes 45 minutes to one hour for a complete darshan of this place. Anytime is the best time to visit this place with a historically rich background.
Bhishma Kund In Kurukshetra: How To Reach
The nearest Airport is Chandigarh International Airport and it takes about 2 hr 4 min (109 km) to reach Bhishma Kund. The nearest Railway Station is Kurukshetra. From the railway station, it takes 19 mins (9 km) to reach the Bhishma Kund.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 05 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- faith mysticismVashisht Temple In Manali: Know About Architecture, History, Significance, And Timings
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 04 December To 10 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 04 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- faith mysticismFamous Ancient Lord Dhanvantari Temples In India
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 03 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- faith mysticismGoddess Varahi: Know About The Iconography, Rituals, Legends And Benefits Of Worshipping Her
- faith mysticismDos and Don'ts While Visiting A Temple
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 02 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsHappy Gita Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Posters, Messages, Whatsapp Status
- faith mysticismPraying In Hinduism: How To Do It Right
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 01 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs