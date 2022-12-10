Just In
Benefits Of Reading Bhagavad Gita: These Chapters Will Keep You Motivated For Life
Bhagavad Gita, the divine discourse unravelling the existential truths and nature of the world and soul, was taught under a very unusual circumstance, the venue being the war field. Just when the Kurukshetra war began, with the kith and kin assembled on both sides, sworn to fight each other unto death, Arjuna, the Pandava prince, went into untold agony about having to fight his own brothers, cousins, and mentors. It was then the eye-opening discourse of the Bhagavad Gita was taught to Arjuna by Lord Krishna, who held the fort in the role of a charioteer.
Gita is a timeless wonder that although centuries old, reveals truths very relevant to present past and future times. Every word uttered is a solution to some grave problem of life that a human being faces. Reading it deeply will help us understand life in different dimensions every time we read it There are several benefits of reading the Bhagavad Gita.
Children, by reading this, can develop a habit of inquiry and acquire a pragmatic approach to life.
Benefits of Reading Bhagavad Gita
- The reader of this epic verse will be rid of fear and sorrow of any kind.
- Attains the lotus feet of the Lord after his death.
- When accompanied by Pranayama, the reading can clear the karmas of previous births.
- It destroys the spiritual and emotional debris that we have accumulated over years in several readings.
- The reader will have no rebirth.
How Reading Different Chapters Will Help You
- Chapter 1: Riddance from fear and sorrow
- Chapter 2: Success in undertakings
- Chapter 3: Easy labour for a pregnant woman
- Chapter 4: Good Children
- Chapter 5: Success due to good deeds
- Chapter 6: Good fortune from all sides
- Chapter 7: Good marriage proposal and finalising of the best groom/bride for son/daughter
- Chapter 8: Sorrow Removal
- Chapter 9: Freedom from disease
- Chapter 10: poverty Removal
- Chapter 11: Expels ghosts
- Chapter 12: Increases devotion
- Chapter 13: Induces Self Realisation
- Chapter 14: Family conflicts will resolve and happiness prevails.
- Chapter 16: Freedom from a bad reputation, insults and undue suspicion of people about the reader.
- Chapter 17: Eliminates effects of malefic planetary combinations
- Chapter 18: Removal of psychological problems and depression
How To Read Bhagavad Gita
- Read it with devotion
- Read it in the morning hours after taking bath. Do not interrupt yourself while reading.
- Read Gita before taking meals. Do not consume any beverages also before you begin reading the book.
- You must clean the place where you read the Gita and not anyone else.
- You must sit over a clean blanket, woollen carpet, or a mat for reading Gita. Do not change the mat throughout. Do not change it daily.
- Read Gita for a fixed duration and at a fixed time. Read one chapter daily.
- Before reading Gita, go through Gita Mahatmya ie to obtain the best benefits.
- Before starting each chapter chant the Ganesha and Krishna Mantras.
- First of all, read the sloka in Sanskrit and then the translation is given under it.
- Apply whatever you read to your life.
- Before and after the reading, bow before Lord Krishna and touch Bhagavad Gita with your forehead.
- After reading, perform Aarati to Bhagwad Gita.
- Manage to do this routine without fail every day.
