April 2021: Hindu Wedding Dates In This Month

In Hindu culture, it is believed that getting married on an auspicious date can bring marital bliss to the married couple. People believe that it also brings good luck and integrity to the married life of the couple. Due to this, Hindu couples are often seen tying the knot on an auspicious date. Since April has begun already, many Hindu couples would be willing to take the vows, therefore, today we are here with the list of Hindu wedding dates in this month. Scroll down the article to read more.

22 April 2021, Thursday

This is going to be the first date for any Hindu wedding in the month of April 2021. The muhurta will begin at 05:02 pm on 22 April 2021 and will stay till 05:48 am on 23 April 2021. The Nakshatra on this date will be Magha. The tithi on this date will be Dashami and Ekadashi.

24 April 2021, Saturday

This is another date for a Hindu wedding in the month of April 2021. The muhurta for the wedding on this date will begin at 06:22 am on 24 April 2021 and will stay till 11:43 am on the same date. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni while the tithi will be Dwadashi.

25 April 2021, Sunday

This is going to be the first Sunday in the month of April 2021 when Hindu couples can get married. The muhurta on this date will begin at 08:15 am and will stay till 01:55 am on the same date. The Nakshatra on this date will be Hasta while the tithi will be Tayodashi and Chaturdashi.

26 April 2021, Monday

This is going to be the first Monday in the month of April 2021 when Hindu couples can get married. The muhurta on this date will be 11:06 pm on 26 April 2021 and will stay till 05:44 am on 27 April 2021. The Nakshatra on this date will be Swati while the Tithi will be Purnima.

27 April 2021, Tuesday

This is going to be the first Tuesday when Hindu couples can tie the knot and take the vows. The muhurta on this date will begin at 05:44 am and will stay till 08:03 pm on 27 April 2021. The Nakshatra on this date will be Swati. The tithi on this date will be Purnima and Pratipada.

28 April 2021, Wednesday

This is another auspicious date for any Hindu wedding in the month of April 2021. The muhurta on this date will begin at 05:13 pm on the same date and will stay till 05:42 am on 29 April 2021. The Nakshatra on this date will be Anuradha while the tithi will be Dwititya and Tritiya.

29 April 2021, Thursday

This is another Thursday in the month of April 2021, when Hindu couples can get married. The muhurta on this date will begin at 05:42 am and will end at 11:49 am on the same date. The Nakshatra on this date will be Anuradha while the tithi will be Tritiya.

30 April 2021, Friday

This is going to be the only Friday in the month of April 2021, when Hindu couples can tie the knot. The muhurta for marriage will begin at 05:40 pm on 30 April 2021 and will end at 05:40 am on 1 May 2021. The Nakshatra on this date will be Mula while the tithi will be Chaturthi and Panchami.