Shiv Tandav Stotra: All You Need To Know About It

Wealth And Luxuries Shiv Tandav Stotra is a magical chant. A regular chanting of this can help gain wealth and all the luxuries. No desire remains unfulfilled in the materialistic life. However, the chanting process is different for different wishes. Most Read: 19 Avatars Of Lord Shiva

Beneficial For Householders It is highly beneficial for the householders. It brings peace and happiness in the family life as well as a life of fulfilment is attained. It helps bring mutual understanding when both the husband and the wife chant the Stotra. This Stotra is very helpful for those seeking enlightenment.

Shiv Tandav Stotra, A Solution To Financial Problems One gets rid of all financial problems by chanting Shiv Tandav Stotra. One gets relieved of debts and does not have to depend on debts in future.

Marriage-related Problems Singles facing marriage-related problems should chant Shiv Tandav Stotra regularly for fifty-one days. Doing this will remove all such problems.

Shiv Tandav Stotra For Professional Growth It also helps grow business and career. When the business is not running well, or when no progress happens at the job front despite regular efforts, the Stotra can then be chanted for 41 days continuously. It brings the required progress.

It Ensures Victory In Legal Matters For winning court cases or removing the hindrances caused by enemies, this Stotra can be chanted for 31 days in the evening. It helps gain victory in every venture.

Shiv Tandav Stotra During Eclipse 1008 chants of this magical hymn, done during the solar or lunar eclipse, helps attain divine blessings. Every wish of the devotee gets fulfilled after this.

A Remedy For Childless Couples This can also be chanted for getting a baby. Enchantment of Shiv Tandav Stotra on a Pradosh day fulfils the wish of childless couples. Pradosh is the thirteenth day of the fortnight, also known as Shukla Paksha Trayodashi or Krishna Paksha Trayodashi.



