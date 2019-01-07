ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Practices That Bring Demons And Negative Energies In Your House

By

The universe is filled with mysteries. While some have been dug into and discovered, yet others remain to be noticed. All the disciplines ranging from science to mathematics to astrology, are a compilation of the hidden truths of this universe.

Practices That Bring Demons And Negative Energies In Your House

These mysteries can be now be found in the form of books that were written by those who could reach the latent and remote corners of the universe. From these collections, here is a list of some practices which are believed to attract negative energies, such as demons and ghosts. Hence, we are told not to do these things.

Array

Using Perfumes At Night

It is believed that we should not use perfumes at night. This attracts all forms of negative energies. Negative energies remain predominant at night since it is dark and they like darkness. Combined with this, the scent of a perfume also causes the ghosts and their energies to become active.

Most Read: Hindu Auspicious Days In January 2019

Array

Abandoned Places

Pregnant women should not go to abandoned places or near the crossroads. Such places are homes to negative energies. Pregnant women are also more vulnerable to being attacked by such energies. Hence, in order to protect her health as well as the life of the baby, a pregnant woman is always advised not to cross or pass by these places.

Array

People With Weak Willpowers

A person who does not have a strong willpower is also prone to be affected by ghosts. It is said that ghosts take a control of the minds of such people and start using them for destructive activities. Their weak willpower fails to resist the intrudance of the ghost. Hence, one should possess strong willpower. Others are advised to stay away from those with a weak willpower, for their own safety.

Most Read: Worship Hindu Gods Day Wise

Array

Certain Food Items

One should not cook non-vegetarian food at home for dinner. Cooking such items at night attracts the already predominant negative energies to become more active. They not only like the aroma of non-vegetarian food but the food is also very dear to them. One should also not go out while or soon after eating a sweet dish.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue